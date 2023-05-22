Wide Format Printers Global Market to Reach $8.7 Billion by 2030: Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries Fuels the Sector

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wide Format Printers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wide Format Printers estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Aqueous, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.5% CAGR and reach US$3.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Solvent segment is readjusted to a revised 3.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR



The Wide Format Printers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured) -

Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

Canon Inc.

Electronics for Imaging Inc.

HP, Inc.

Konica Minolta Inc.

Mimaki Engineering Co., Ltd.

Oce-Technologies B.V.

Ricoh Company, Ltd.

Roland DG Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Xerox Corporation

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 203 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.5% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Recent Market Activity

Relevance of Print Media Endures in the Era of Digitalization

Wide Format Prints - A Compelling Platform for Marketing Communication

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Increasing and Wider Usage of Digital Printing Devices

Unmatched Opportunities

Making Printing Easy and Affordable

Using Diverse Materials

Strong Business Case for Commercial Print Service Providers to Adopt Wide Format Printing

Roadblocks in the Path to Adoption of Wide Format Printing

Entry & Growth Barriers for Wide Format Printing Business Ranked in Descending Order of Importance

Outlook

Analysis by Type of Printing Ink Technology

Competitive Landscape

Global Production Printer Market Remains Highly Consolidated

Convergence of Wide Format with Digital Media Provides Marketers a Powerful Marketing Communications Tool

Industrial Usage of Wide Format Printers

Wide Format Printers - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Versatility is the Name of the Game

Changing Landscape of Commercial Printing

UV and Latex Technologies to Drive Growth

Advancements in Ink and Media

New Markets for Output Providers

Popularity of Soft Signage to Drive Growth

Growing Usage of Wide Format Printing in Various Industries

Use of Less Printing Ink

Affordable Machines

Wide Format Printers to Incorporate Systems for Optimizing Ink Usage

Growing Demand for 3D Printing to Spur Growth of Wide Format Printers Market

Technological Innovation, Diversification Become Growth Moto for Wide Format Printers

UV Wide Format Inkjet Printers Open Up New Frontiers for PSPs in Signage and Display Applications

Technological Advancements Sustain Demand for Aqueous Printers

Digital Printing Technologies Loaded with Benefits for Print Service Providers

Print Service Providers Transition to Hybrid Analog-Digital Printing Model

Digital Printing Benefits from Growing Demand for Versioning and Personalization of Printed Materials

Digital Printing Makes Green Printing a Reality

Digital Color Printing Market Reflects Bright Prospects, Driven by Expanding Scope of Applications

Continuous Technological Advancements Critical for Resolving Market Growth Challenges

Inkjet Printing Wresting Market Share from Electrophotographic Printing Technology

Applications of Inkjet Expand Beyond Advertising

High Speed Color Inkjet Printing Becomes More Affordable

Worldwide Production Printer Systems Market Records Strong Growth

Industrial Printing - An Emerging Market for Digital Printing

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6btn30

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment