Global Decorative Laminates Strategic Business Report 2023: Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates Drives Growth

Dublin, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Decorative Laminates: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Decorative Laminates estimated at US$6.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Low Pressure Laminates, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.6% CAGR and reach US$6.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the High Pressure Laminates segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR



The Decorative Laminates market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.7 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.5% and 2.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured) -

Abet Laminati S.p.A.

AICA Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Arclin, Inc.

Armstrong Flooring, Inc.

Arpa Industriale S.p.A.

ATI Decorative Laminates

Beaulieu International Group N.V.

Borg Group Holdings Pty Limited

Dekodur GmbH & Co. KG

Financiera Maderera S.A.

Fletcher Building Limited

FRITZ EGGER GmbH & Co. OG

FunderMax GmbH

GreenPly Industries Limited

Kingboard Laminates Holdings Limited

Kronospan Limited

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Panolam Industries International, Inc. (Panolam Surface Systems)

Pfleiderer Group Spolka Akcyjna

Rougier S.A.

Swiss Krono Holding AG

Tarkett S. A.

Timber Products Company

Westag & Getalit AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 223 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $8.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Decorative Laminates: One of the Most Durable, Ubiquitous, and Functional Man-Made Surface Materials

Decorative Laminates: A Bold New Direction in Decorative Surfaces

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Recovery in Construction Activity Worldwide Boosts Market Prospects for Decorative Laminates

Residential Replacements: The Primary Demand Driver

Global Market Outlook

Developing Asian Countries Dominate Market Demand and Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Upward Movement in Construction Activity to Drive Strong Market Gains

Decorative Laminates - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Demand for High Pressure Laminates, the Stronger Variety of Laminates, Drive Steady Market Growth

High Pressure Laminates: The Raw Deal

Superior Attributes of Laminate in Home Decor, Cabinetry and Countertops over Other Alternatives Drive Widespread Market Adoption

Popular Granite-Look Laminates for Countertops

Digital Revolution Gaining Momentum in Decorative Laminates Benefit Market Expansion

Pattern Repeats No Longer an Issue

High Impregnability of Papers and Colors Critical to Digital Printing

Novel Techniques for Texture Reproduction

Laminates Gain from Surging Consumer Interest in Hard Surface Flooring

Laminate Flooring: The Fast Emerging Substitute to Wood Flooring

Advanced Printing Techniques Transform Look and Application of Laminate Flooring

Laminate Floorings & Noise Resonance: A Weighty Acoustical Issue?

Thermally Fused Melamine (TFM) and Vinyls: The LPLs Saving Grace

Natural & Eco-Friendly Themes: Style Icons

The DIY Culture: Catching On

Glueless Laminate: Cheering the DIY Culture

Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects

Exponential Increase in Urbanization

Population Growth

Burgeoning Middle Class Population

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k3qoua

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment