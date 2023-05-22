Man Praises Resurgence Behavioral Health for Giving Him a “Great Life Experience”

Costa Mesa, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costa Mesa, California -

Costa Mesa, California—A former client of Resurgence Behavioral Health has posted a 5-star Google review of the substance abuse treatment center, praising its staff and the program that helped him reach recovery from addiction.

“Great life experience!” wrote the client, Robert. “The staff was wonderful. If you have any kind of addiction, this would be the best place for you to go!! Highly recommend!!”

Robert found success at Resurgence’s facility in Costa Mesa, California, one of several it operates nationwide. Like many others who have been through the Resurgence program, he found a team of caring, knowledgeable and experienced treatment specialists who helped him discover the reasons for his addiction and find a better way of dealing with life’s stresses.

The Resurgence treatment team includes medical professionals, certified addiction counselors, licensed therapists and trained addiction specialists. Along with credentials and training, the team is armed with a personal passion for helping clients break free of addiction so they can live their best lives.

Resurgence treats the full range of substance use disorders involving alcohol and drugs, including prescription drugs. In addition, clients also undergo treatment for trauma-related care and co-occurring disorders, which are also known as dual diagnosis. Often, addiction is merely a symptom of an underlying mental health disorder such as anxiety or depression; the addict is “self-medicating” the illness with alcohol or drugs. This surprisingly common condition affects about a third of people who have an addiction to drugs or alcohol. It is critical to treat both conditions together. If the addiction is resolved but the emotional disorder remains, the addict is likely to relapse after returning to the problems of everyday life.

With a customized approach to addiction treatment, the Resurgence team has a variety of strategies at their disposal for helping clients overcome their addictions. These include evidence-based, proven behavioral therapies and medication-assisted treatment plans to ease withdrawal symptoms and reduce cravings.

Treatment is aligned with traditional 12 Step programs, but in line with its belief in accommodating all needs, Resurgence also offers an alternative: SMART (Self-Management And Recovery Training). Many leading recovery programs offer SMART. It differs from 12 Step treatment in many ways, including lacking a spiritual or “higher power” component.

The recovery journey at Resurgence begins with detox, the cleansing period when the body and mind are prepared for treatment. Detox can be a physically uncomfortable experience that often has withdrawal symptoms like nausea and muscle cramps but has been known to lead to seizures and other dangerous effects. Therefore, it is critical to undergo detox under qualified medical supervision. At Resurgence, these symptoms can be relieved with medications designed to reduce the severity of withdrawal symptoms so that clients stay with the program.

After detox, the client usually moves to residential addiction treatment, where clients can immerse themselves in their treatments and recovery journey without distractions. Customized treatment programs are offered in a safe, healthy environment where clients can learn to manage their addiction successfully and avoid situations that can trigger a relapse.

Resurgence also offers outpatient treatment for clients who have completed more intensive treatment plans or are ready to return home or go back to work. Therapy continues in person or virtually to help clients resume their daily lives. Resurgence has patients travel in from all parts of California including Huntington Beach, and across the nation.

Formal treatment will eventually end, but support continues with aftercare. These programs help clients sustain lasting sobriety from drug or alcohol addiction, to continue reaching their recovery goals and build new lives.

