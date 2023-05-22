Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size To Grow USD 10.7 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.6%

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size is to grow from USD 5.1 billion in 2022 to USD 10.7 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during projected period. The demand for probiotics in livestock feed in fortified foods is projected to remain excessive due to increased consumer awareness of their benefits and a desire to purchase premium products containing probiotics in animal feed. The inclusion of probiotics in animal feed has been shown to improve animal health. The poultry market has grown gradually over the last decade, due to rising global demand for eggs and poultry meat.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/1863

Probiotics in animal feed refer to the use of live microorganisms or beneficial bacteria as feed additives for livestock and other animals. These probiotics have been shown to improve animal health and nutrition, resulting in faster growth rates, better immune function, and higher feed conversion efficiency. The market for probiotics in animal feed is being driven by increased awareness of the importance of animal health and nutrition, as well as the need to reduce antibiotic use in livestock production. The expansion of the animal feed industry is another key driver of the probiotics in animal feed market. As the demand for animal-based products grows, the animal feed industry is expanding to meet that demand. As a result, more probiotics are being used in animal feed to improve the nutritional quality and safety of the feed. However, the regulations governing the use of probiotics in animal feed can be complicated and vary by country and region. This can create entry barriers for new market players and limit market growth.

Key market players are conducting research and development to create innovative probiotic products for animal feed. For instance, in January 2023, Chr. Hansen's newest science-based, research-proven probiotic product for feedlot cattle is BOVAMINE DEFEND Plus. By combining four strains into a single product in order to improve cattle health and efficiency, BOVAMINE DEFEND represents an evolutionary step forward in probiotic science.

Browse key industry insights spread across 210 pages with 121 market data tables and figures & charts from the report on " Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Yeast and Bacteria), By Livestock (Ruminants, Poultry, Swine, Aquaculture, and Pets), By Form (Dry, Liquid), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032” Get Detailed Report Description Here:

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/1863

The bacteria segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market over the forecast period.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is divided into yeast and bacteria, according to the source. Over the period of projection, the bacteria segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market. Their widespread use in monogastric animals can be attributed to their growth. Probiotics based on bacteria are also widely used in animal feed, particularly for monogastric animals like pigs and poultry.

The poultry segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market over the projected period.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is classified into ruminants, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and pets. Over the forecast period, the poultry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market. The presence of a large number of poultry farms around the world can be attributed to segmental growth. Poultry, such as chickens and turkeys, are monogastric animals with distinct digestive needs from ruminants.

The dry segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market over the forecast period.

The global probiotics in animal feed market is divided into two types: dry and liquid. Over the forecast period, the dry segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market. The stability and ease of handling of dry probiotics make them a popular choice for animal feed manufacturers and farmers, contributing to segmental growth. Dry probiotics have a longer shelf life than liquid probiotics, which can help feed manufacturers and farmers.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1863

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the probiotics in animal feed market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is projected to account for the largest share of the global probiotics in animal feed market during the study period. The United States is the region's largest consumer of probiotics in animal feed, owing to rising demand for animal protein products and a growing trend towards healthy animal husbandry practices. The growing awareness of the benefits of probiotics, as well as the rising demand for organic animal feed, are driving demand for probiotics in animal feed. In the coming years, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest in the global probiotics in animal feed market. The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing market for probiotics in animal feed, driven by rising meat product demand, increased animal health awareness, and rising disposable income in emerging economies such as China, India, and Japan. The growing emphasis on sustainable animal production practises is also driving demand for probiotics in animal feed.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market include Chr. Hansen, Evonik Industries, Koninklijke DSM N.V., DuPont, Land O'Lakes, Alltech, Ohly, Lesaffre, Lallemand Inc, Novozymes, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Provita Eurotech Ltd, Calpis Co., Ltd., Pure Cultures, Unique Biotech, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/1863

Recent Developments

In July 2022, Kemin Industries introduced ENTEROSURE, an innovative probiotic solution. The worldwide company's next-generation probiotic helps minimize the risk of diseases influencing livestock and poultry intestinal wellness.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Source

Yeast

Bacteria

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Livestock

Ruminants

Poultry

Swine

Aquaculture

Pets

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, By Form

Dry

Liquid

Global Probiotics in Animal Feed Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Insecticides Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Organophosphates, Pyrethroids, Carbamates, Others) By Origin (Synthetic Insecticides, Bio-Insecticides, Others), By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Insect Pest Type (Sucking Pest Insecticides, Biting and chewing pest insecticides), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/insecticides-market

Global Biofertilizers Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Microorganism (Rhizobium, Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Blue-Green Algae, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, Mycorrhiza, Other Microorganisms), By Application (Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Others), By Type (Nitrogen fixing Biofertilizers, Phosphate Solubilizing and Mobilizing Biofertilizers, Potash Solubilizing and Mobilizing Biofertilizers,Others),By Crop Type (Cereals, Pulses & Oilseeds, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), By Form (Dry and Liquid),By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/biofertilizers-market

Global Micro-Irrigation System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Drip Irrigation Systems, Sprinkler Irrigation Systems, and Other Micro-irrigation Systems), By Crop (Orchard Crops, Vineyards, Plantation Crops, and Field Crops), By End User (Farmers, Industrial Users, and other), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030

https://www.sphericalinsights.com/reports/micro-irrigation-system-market

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter