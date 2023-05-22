UPDATE – FE International Hires Veteran Investment Banker Randal V. Stephenson to Launch Investment Banking Business

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FE International Inc. (“FE” or the “Company”), a four-time Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” M&A sell-side advisor to the global technology industry, announced today it has hired veteran investment banker Randal V. Stephenson as its Head of Investment Banking. In this role, Stephenson will launch and oversee the firm’s investment banking platform along with FE’s existing Due Diligence & Accounting Advisory and Sell-side M&A Advisory businesses.

Building off the Company’s collective experience of over 1,200 completed M&A transactions, Stephenson has begun implementing FE’s expansion plans. Investment Banking will be run out of FE’s Rockefeller Plaza headquarters in New York, and Stephenson will oversee Company professionals in New York, Miami, San Francisco, London, and Mumbai (India).

Stephenson brings over 25 years of experience in management and finance. He started and/or managed investment banking businesses at several firms, including Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, CIT Group, and Duff & Phelps, and has closed 230 M&A and financing transactions in over 20 countries valued at more than $43 billion. Stephenson brings a track record of providing strategic consulting, M&A, and capital raising advisory to international corporate, private equity, and government clients across several industries.

On his new role and the addition of investment banking to FE’s tech sector intelligence and relationships, Stephenson commented, “During the past decade, FE has established itself as a leading M&A advisor to the global tech industry, with hundreds of completed sell-side transactions. More recently, the Company launched several private equity funds dedicated to various technology subsectors. This next stage of growth will add investment banking talent to an already world-class FE team of sell-side M&A professionals, as well as trained accountants and CPAs, who provide our clients with due diligence, Quality-of-Earnings (QofE) analyses, and transaction accounting and reporting services.”

Thomas Smale, Chief Executive Officer of FE, commented on Stephenson’s hire, “We are thrilled to have Randal join FE and lead the investment banking business. In addition to being an accomplished M&A and capital raising investment banker with hundreds of transactions to his credit, Randal has experience over two and a half decades starting and expanding international investment banking businesses in both large and small Wall Street platforms, internationally as well as in the U.S.”

Ismael Wrixen, FE’s Executive Chairman said, “Randal’s several experiences recruiting, training, and motivating talented investment banking teams, determining optimal geographies, clients, and investment banking products and services for delivery to the market, and furthering our world class banking standards are all the elements FE seeks as we embark on this next phase of our evolution as a leading international advisory firm.”

About FE International Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and digital media technology businesses. The Company has completed over 1,200 acquisitions for founders, owners and acquirers, and is considered the preeminent valuation thought leader in the technology industry. The FE team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and investment banking. Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, London and Mumbai, FE is truly an international company serving clients worldwide. FE was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies from 2020-2023 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America award winner.

Media Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Annie Graf / Michael Ganci

FEI@kcsa.com