This Australian Company Can Be the Ideal Partner to Navigate the Complexities of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

Forde, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EarlyBirds, an Australian firm that has created an open innovation platform with services where early adopters, innovators, and subject matter experts (SMEs) can work together to come up with solutions to speed up technology advancement and adoption in an organisation, can help with the navigation of the complexities of artificial intelligence (AI) and autonomy. Autonomous AI (AAI) enables machines to do tasks independently without the need for human intervention. AAI systems employ machine learning methods and complex algorithms to examine data and learn from it, and then make decisions for a particular task base on the available information.

AAI systems can be applied in a number of industries, including drones, smart homes, numerous devices, autonomous vehicles, virtual assistants, chatbots, manufacturing, healthcare, and more. Those who would like to understand how AAI systems can be used by the organisation can visit the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem and become an Early Adopter by going to https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

The primary difference between AAI and other AI systems is that the former can function independently without any kind of human input. AAI systems can make decisions and act on their own by applying a combination of technologies, including computer vision, natural language processing, reinforcement learning, and deep learning. These systems can learn from their experiences and gradually improve how they perform tasks.

To understand how AAI improves on AI, a reflex agent is an AI system that can respond to stimuli in the environment. For instance, a reflex agent can be designed to go through a maze using rules that command it to turn left if it finds a wall on its right side. However, reflex agents are usually effective only for simple tasks and may not function well in complex environments. For example, a reflex agent will get stuck if it encounters a dead end but more advanced systems like AAI systems can learn from their experiences and make better decisions such as backtracking when encountering a dead end.

AAI systems have both advantages and disadvantages and there has been much debate on whether organisations should use such systems. For instance, while these systems may be able to perform tasks better than the human worker, they have the disadvantage of being expensive and they also have the potential to create biased and discriminatory systems, either inadvertently or intentionally. Organisations need to understand well the underlying principles and algorithms for AAI systems to decide whether they can be advantageous for the business or not.

EarlyBirds can be the ideal partner for organisations to work with in understanding the complexities of AI and autonomy to not only determine potential services and solutions but also to take into account its advantages and disadvantages. EarlyBirds’ award-winning open innovation platform and services, including their huge amount of data, can help to better understand the products offered by innovators offering AAI systems. Currently, there are more than 4.9 million innovators in the EarlyBirds platform covering all kinds of industries. Organisations that are focused on the development of technology products like AAI systems can take part in the EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem. These technology companies, whether they are a start-up, scale-up or mature organisation, can join the EarlyBirds system, where they can find users and customers for their new products. They can visit https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator to learn more about the role of Innovator and sign up to the system.

The EarlyBirds open innovation ecosystem can help organisations in their technology improvement initiatives, such as their adoption of AAI systems, through collaborations with innovators and SMEs. The system has two key components. One is the Explorer program that has the purpose of speeding up the process of technological innovation for the organisation as a service. The Explorer program has several features, such as: quarterly and monthly innovation days; regular webinars to help stimulate innovation in the organisation; a focus on types of innovations; a platform enterprise license; and a nominated SME for the business. The second component is the Challenger program, which is designed for solving one technical or business challenge at a time and look for the innovators that are the most appropriate for them.

Meanwhile, the EarlyBirds Domain Atlas maps core themes and sub themes of Artificial Intelligence and Autonomous AI that allow businesses to keep themselves updated on the various trends for a particular technology and understand the opportunities that these systems may offer in solving certain business challenges. Those who want to know more about the EarlyBirds and how it can be useful in the adoption of AAI systems for the business can visit the EarlyBirds website at earlybirds.io.

