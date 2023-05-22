Gula Construction Now Offers Hail Storm Damage Repair Service

Burnsville, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burnsville, Minnesota -

Gula Construction, a premier roofing company serving the Twin Cities MN area, is excited to announce a new hail and wind storm roof repair service. This addition expands their commitment to providing comprehensive roofing solutions and supports homeowners and businesses affected by extreme weather events, such as hailstorms and high winds.

Given Minnesota's susceptibility to severe weather, hail and wind can cause significant damage to roofs, often unnoticed until they develop into substantial issues like leaks or insulation problems. This new service from Gula Construction addresses these problems promptly and effectively.

"Our goal is to provide our customers with complete roofing solutions," stated Dmitriy Gula, owner of Gula Construction. "With our new Hail Storm Roof Damage Repair service, we're reinforcing our commitment. We understand the unpredictability of Minnesota's weather, and we're prepared to assist our community during these challenging times."

This new service underscores the importance of swift action after a storm. Gula Construction provides prompt and accurate insurance estimates, ensuring homeowners and businesses can undertake necessary repairs without delay. The expert team at Gula Construction is trained to identify even the smallest signs of hail and wind damage, aiding customers in getting the most from their insurance claims.

Gula Construction’s Hail Storm Roof Damage Repair service is available across a wide geographical area, including the Twin Cities and Burnsville, MN. The company guarantees speedy, efficient, and high-quality service using top-tier materials designed to withstand harsh weather conditions.

"We believe that timely, professional repairs are vital to maintaining the safety and integrity of a building. Our new service will ensure property owners in our community receive the help they need following severe weather events,” added Dmitriy Gula.

For more information about Gula Construction’s Hail Storm Roof Damage Repair service or to schedule an inspection, please visit www.gulaconstruction.com or call Dmitriy Gula at +1 (952) 393-2005.

About Gula Construction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6_jYmO0CDw

Located at 1508 Cliff Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55337, Gula Construction has been a leading roofing company since 2000. Serving the Twin Cities MN area, including Burnsville, MN, the company is committed to delivering high-quality, durable roofing solutions tailored to each client's needs. Their team of certified professionals prioritize customer satisfaction, demonstrating a unique blend of technical expertise and local knowledge.

###

For more information about Gula Construction, contact the company here:



Gula Construction

Dmitriy Gula Owner, Gula Construction

+1 (952) 393-2005

ben@gulaconstruction.com

1508 Cliff Rd E, Burnsville, MN 55337