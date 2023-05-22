Global Breath Analyzer Market Size To Worth USD 9.7 Billion By 2030 | CAGR of 16.8%

New York, United States , May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Breath Analyzer Market Size to grow from USD 2.90 Billion in 2021 to USD 9.7 Billion by 2030, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during the forecast period.

Using a sample of their breath, a person can utilise the Breath Analyzer to determine their Blood Alcohol Content (BAC). Whether there is a correlation between alcohol in the blood or the sampled breath depends on the test that is being utilised. Due to the rising trend of excessive alcohol consumption causing motor accidents, the use of breathalysers has increased. Market expansion is also being fueled by favourable government schemes. Breathalyser devices are also significant because of the rising demand for precise BAC (blood alcohol content) values at work and because of their non-invasive nature.

The rise in alcohol addiction, various government programmes for alcohol testing, rising approvals as well as quality certifications from approval authorities are all driving the market's overall expansion. In addition, the rise in the number of accidents on the road brought on by the intake of alcohol and similar substances is fueling market expansion. As a result, several nations around the world have stringent laws against drunk driving. In reality, a number of law enforcement agencies have begun utilising breathalysers, which aid in the detection of alcohol in the breath and so increase the safety of the road. Furthermore, the enormous demand for breathalysers has been influenced by the rising prevalence of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Different accuracy-based concerns about breathalysers and alcohol testing are viewed as violations of privacy rights, which are limiting market expansion. Furthermore, the market's progress is being hampered by the enormous cost of breath analyzers. Breath analyzers are in great demand across the Asia Pacific region's developing nations, but market expansion is being hampered by stringent regulatory regulations.

The Fuel Cell Technology segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period

On the basis of technology, the global breath analyzer market is segmented into fuel cell technology, semiconductor sensor, others. Among these, the fuel cell technology segment holds the highest market share over the forecast period. In the last few years, the application of fuel cell technology has experienced tremendous expansion. In fact, because fuel cell technology is alcohol sensitive, the occurrence of misreading acetone and ketone concentrations has significantly decreased. A benefit of fuel cell technology is its small size and low power consumption, which has made it the industry standard for handheld electronics.

The Alcohol Detection segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period

Based on the application, the global breath analyzer market is segmented into drug abuse detection, alcohol detection, medical applications. Among these, the alcohol detection segment accounted the largest market share over the forecast period. The quick advancements in technology have made it much easier to use breathalysers to identify volatile organic compounds (VOC). It is hoped that VOC detection will aid in the early diagnosis of some conditions, including cardiac disease, breast cancer, and lung cancer. These advancements are expected to lead to a rise in the clinical applications of these analyzers. Currently, breathalysers are only used to diagnose drug abuse, diagnose gastroenteritis and asthma, and identify drug and alcohol abuse.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Due to its highly developed economy, growing public awareness of the importance of traffic safety, and rising rates of product adoption, North America currently leads the world in the Breath Analyzer market. In addition to this, the area is predicted to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the growing use of breathalysers.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific, which includes countries like China, India, Malaysia, Australia, and Japan, is predicted to have the quickest market expansion during the projection period. This is due to the fact that operation rooms and law enforcement departments are currently the only settings where breath analyzers are used.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Breath Analyzer Market include Quest Products, Inc., Mpd, Inc., Pas Systems International, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc., Ekips Technologies, Inc, Intoximeters, Inc., Dragerwerk Ag & Co. Kgaa, Alcohol Countermeasure Systems (International), Inc., Alcolizer Pty. Ltd., and Akers Biosciencs, inc.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2019 to 2030. Spherical Insights has segmented the global Breath Analyzer Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Breath Analyzer Market, Technology Analysis

Fuel cell technology

Semiconductor sensor

Others

Breath Analyzer Market, Application Analysis

Drug abuse detection

Alcohol detection

Medical applications

Breath Analyzer Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



