Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market size to hit $210 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI.

Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market size will surpass USD 210 billion by 2032 according to the latest research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

With multiple features of parcel delivery vehicles like the potential to boost productivity, cut costs, and boost safety, will drive market growth. The advent of e-commerce and the growing demand for last-mile delivery options are fueling the demand for autonomous delivery vehicles. The demand for quick and dependable delivery services is rising, encouraging parcel delivery companies to develop new ways to meet user requirements. The need for autonomous vehicles in parcel delivery vehicles will influence market expansion in the coming years.

Use of electric vehicles for parcel delivery

The parcel delivery vehicle market share from the electric segment is expected to cross USD 30 billion by 2032. New developments in electric battery technology will help meet the increasing demands of parcel delivery vehicles. Many governments have made significant investments in the electrification of delivery fleets as a result of growing concerns about environmental sustainability and stringent regulations, which has further spurred the industry growth.







Requirement for quicker deliveries to influence Class 3 vans sales

The industry size from the class 3 segment will record 7% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. To improve last-mile delivery services, logistics and courier delivery businesses are actively working to expand their current fleet of class 3 vans. These businesses have increased their delivery capacity and invested in their fleet owing to the growing demand for quicker and effective deliveries. The need for class 3 vans is expected to rise over the coming years in order to fulfill the supply needs prevailing worldwide.

Courier companies using BEVs as parcel delivery vehicles

Parcel delivery vehicle market from the courier companies segment is expected to surpass USD 45 billion revenue by 2032. The demand for BEVs or FCEVs among courier services is rising along with the growing trend of reaching carbon neutrality and zero carbon emissions. Businesses that choose electric parcel delivery cars will not only help the market flourish but will also help the sector as a whole advance technologically. The need for zero-emission regulations is predicted to influence market development over the coming years.

Rise in last-mile delivery options in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific parcel delivery vehicle industry is set to observe 9% growth between 2023 and 2032. As living standards and disposable money increase in countries like India, China, and Japan, the region is expected to grow rapidly. This trend has also been fueled by the expansion of e-commerce and online purchasing, which has raised the demand for last-mile delivery options.

Key players operating in the industry’s competitive landscape

The global parcel delivery vehicle market is highly competitive including the firms are Jeep, Ford Motor Company, General Motors, Nissan Motor Co., Isuzu Motors Limited, Honda Motor Company, and Rivian. Companies are working on developing new strategies to improve market position.

Partial Table of Contents (ToC) of the report:

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Parcel Delivery Vehicle market 360º synopsis, 2018 - 2032

2.2 Business trends

2.2.1 Total Addressable Market (TAM)

2.3 Regional trends

2.4 Propulsion type trends

2.5 Type trends

2.6 End-use trends

Chapter 3 Parcel Delivery Vehicle Market Insights

3.1 Impact on COVID-19 impact

3.2 Russia- Ukraine war impact

3.3 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.4 Pricing analysis

3.5 Technology & innovation landscape

3.6 Patent analysis

3.7 Key news and initiatives

3.8 Regulatory landscape

3.9 Impact forces

3.9.1 Growth drivers

3.9.1.1 Expansion of e-commerce platforms

3.9.1.2 Adoption of technologies such as mobility, AI, and advanced power source

3.9.1.3 Rising demand for autonomous delivery vehicles

3.9.1.4 Growth in last-mile delivery

3.9.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.9.2.1 High cost of parcel delivery vehicles

3.9.2.2 Challenges in interoperability and maintenance

3.10 Growth potential analysis

3.11 Porter’s analysis

3.12 PESTEL analysis

