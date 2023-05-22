The Granite Group Announces the Newest Member of its Executive Team

Concord, NH, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Granite Group, a leading supplier of plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products in the Northeast, has announced that Madeline Ling has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Ling has nearly 26 years of experience leading global enterprise organizations through strategic growth. She has held multiple CFO roles throughout her career, including most recently serving as CFO at Boomi, an Integration Platform as a Service company. Previously, she also held roles at Dell (EMC, VMware), Agoda (a Booking Holdings company), The Boston Consulting Group, and Intel.

“I was attracted to the amazing people, products, and culture at The Granite Group, and I’m very much looking forward to contributing to the company’s next phase of growth. I’m most excited about partnering with The Granite Group team members to continue creating tremendous value for our customers,” said Ling.

The Granite Group has expanded its branch footprint and the scope of business in recent years, investing heavily in its technology stack and e-commerce capabilities and adding market disciplines such as propane equipment and supplies, well and water systems, and government and institutional sales. Ling’s background is a perfect fit for her new role at a company firmly focused on its continued growth.

“We are thrilled to have Madeline join our team. In addition to fitting in with our people-first culture, she brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the CFO role. The Granite Group has a dynamic strategic growth plan, and we know we’ve added the right person to help us move our company forward and thrive,” said Bill Condron, The Granite Group's Chief Executive Officer.

About The Granite Group

Headquartered in Concord, NH, The Granite Group distributes plumbing, heating, cooling, piping, water systems, and energy products to contractors and fuel dealers across New England through 55 wholesale branches and a best-in-class online store. The company also operates 15 retail showrooms under the Sink & Spout (formerly The Ultimate Bath Store) name, offering an expertly trained staff and an extensive array of bath, kitchen, and lighting products. Founded in 1971 in Worcester, MA, The Granite Group celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2021 alongside the exceptional people who have driven its success. Of all the recognition The Granite Group has received as a business, the workplace awards are the ones for which the company is most proud. For more information, visit thegranitegroup.com.

