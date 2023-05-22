Drone Nerds Adds Teal 2 to its Enterprise Product Lineup

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drone Nerds, a drone technology leader, has added Teal 2, Red Cat’s latest release, to its enterprise product lineup. Developed under strict design guidelines established by the Department of Defense of the USA, Teal 2's primary application is short-range reconnaissance missions.

Ideal for nighttime operations, the Teal 2 is equipped with advanced Electro-Optical and Infrared Sensors and onboard computing, making it a powerful tool for professionals in a variety of fields. Combat soldiers, police officers, firefighters, wildlife managers, and industrial inspectors can rely on the Teal 2 to achieve mission success, even in low-light conditions.

The Teal 2's FLIR Hadron 640R EO/IR payload is optimized for intelligent missions at night, providing clear images and video footage in even the darkest environments. With integrated FLIR imaging, users can see what is hidden to the naked eye. The drone's EO sensor converts light or changes in light into electronic signals for full visibility, while the IR sensor identifies targets, tracks movement, and assesses threats more easily.

Teal 2 provides complete-visibility heat signatures with a full range of thermal palettes that lets drone operators see what others can't. From White Hot to Arctic, the drone's color palettes allow drone pilots to obtain a high level of detail, quickly detect sources, identify thermal anomalies, and more.

The Teal 2's multi-vehicle command and control feature provides a 360-degree view of a target or ISR on multiple targets. Its compact and rugged design allows for fast deployment in challenging environments. In addition, it provides a high level of security through its full encryption using the AES-256 standard, ensuring that data and communication remain confidential and protected from unauthorized access.

"We are excited to add Teal 2 to our enterprise offerings", says Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "The Teal 2 is a powerful tool for professionals who need to conduct intelligent missions and gather critical information during nighttime operations. With its advanced payload, onboard computing, and multi-vehicle control capabilities, it sets a new standard for performance and reliability.”

About Drone Nerds: Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring its customers have the right UAV solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, energy, inspection, and more.





For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

