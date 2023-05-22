Danville Music Presents: An Exclusive Evening with Guitar Legend Reb Beach

Danville, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Danville, California -

Danville Music is thrilled to announce an unforgettable event featuring legendary guitarist Reb Beach at their boutique guitar store located at 115 Town & Country Drive Suite E, Danville, CA 94526, on Thursday, June 1st, 2023, from 6 PM - 8 PM.



The evening will include a captivating performance by Reb, an interactive Q&A session, an autograph signing, and a unique opportunity to meet with Suhr representatives and explore the new Suhr Reb Beach Signature Standard guitar. Reb will be performing some classics, sharing stories and his thoughts on music, approaches to songwriting and technique, and will be giving away prizes.



Having skyrocketed to fame in the mid-'80s, Reb Beach has worked with renowned artists such as Eric Clapton, Roger Daltrey, Chaka Khan, and Twisted Sister. In 1986, he co-founded the hard-hitting pop-metal band Winger with ex-Alice Cooper bassist/singer Kip Winger, releasing two million-selling albums: Winger (1988) and In the Heart of the Young (1990). Reb's exceptional talents earned him the title of Best New Talent by Guitar World Magazine and a collaboration with Ibanez Guitars to design his own line of guitars.

Despite Winger's dissolution in 1993, Reb continued to forge his path in the music industry by forming the Reb Beach Project and later joining Alice Cooper's band for three years. He then took on the role of lead guitarist and co-writer for the metal group Dokken, further solidifying his reputation as a highly skilled musician.

Reb's impressive career has led him to various projects, including a solo album titled Masquerade (2002) and becoming a member of David Coverdale's Whitesnake, where he currently holds the title of the longest-serving guitarist/member besides Coverdale himself. Reb is also a member of the sensational rock group Black Swan alongside esteemed musicians Robin McAuley, Jeff Pilson, and Matt Starr.



Don't miss this exclusive opportunity to experience an unforgettable evening with the guitar virtuoso Reb Beach. Space is limited, so be sure to reserve a spot today by contacting Danville Music at (925) 743-0898 or info@danvillemusic.com.

