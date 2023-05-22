Waite Vision Compares Refractive Lens Exchange RLE Utah vs. CLR in New Blog Post

Lehi, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, Utah -

Waite Vision, a vision correction practice in Lehi, UT, has recently published on their website an article titled, “Refractive Lens Exchange RLE Utah vs. CLR.” The blog post explains how refractive lens exchange (RLE) and custom lens replacement (CLR) are two commonly used terms for the same procedure. This procedure involves the removal of the eye's natural lens and replacing it with an artificial intraocular lens (IOL), which is implanted in the same location as a natural lens. RLE and CLR are two terms describing the same procedure, which is for correcting refractive errors and enhancing the vision and quality of life for patients.

Dr. Waite says, “An RLE or CLR procedure has minimal discomfort, as patients receive local anesthesia to numb the eye and may be given a sedative to help them relax during the procedure. Patients may experience some pressure during lens replacement surgery, but it should not be uncomfortable. After the procedure, patients may experience some mild discomfort and blurry vision, which is typically managed with over-the-counter pain relievers and prescription eye drops. It is important for patients to follow their surgeon’s post-operative instructions carefully to ensure a smooth recovery.”

The procedure will usually last from 10 to 15 minutes per eye. The duration may vary depending on the needs of the patient and the kind of IOL being used. Most of these procedures are performed on an outpatient basis, which means patients can go home the same day the procedure is performed.

Patients are awake and under local anesthesia while RLE surgery is being performed. The eye being operated on is numbed with eye drop medication. Some patients may be given a sedative to help them relax during the surgery, but they will remain awake and aware of their surroundings during the procedure. This enables the surgeon to talk with the patient during the operation.

It is important to note, however, that while RLE or CLR can decrease the need for corrective lenses, it doesn’t guarantee perfect vision without glasses. Some patients may need to wear glasses when doing certain activities, such as threading a needle, reading small print, or driving at night. The type of IOL used may affect a patient’s visual perception. For instance, monofocal lenses may enhance distance vision but the patient may need reading glasses for close-up tasks. Multifocal lenses may offer a range of vision but may not be appropriate for all patients. Patients need to discuss their lifestyle needs and their visual expectations with their surgeon before the procedure to make sure they get the best IOL option for their specific needs. After the operation, patients also need to attend follow-up appointments and comply with instructions from their surgeon for optimal healing and visual results.

Established in 2018 by Aaron Waite, MD, Waite Vision offers the services of a team of the most skilled professionals for vision correction in Utah and neighboring areas. Dr. Waite is a board-certified and fellowship trained corneal ophthalmologist who is focused on modern eye surgery because of its potential to deliver a dramatic life-changing experience. He obtained his medical degree from the University of Utah and completed his medical internship at the University of Nevada School of Medicine. He finished his residency training in ophthalmology at the University of Tennessee, where he earned the 2010 ASCRS Foundation Resident Excellence Award. Later, he completed his fellowship in cornea, external disease, and refractive surgery at the University of Colorado School of Medicine. After working for two years in private practice, he became Director of Cornea, Cataract, and Refractive Surgery at the University of Tennessee Hamilton Eye Institute where he trained other eye surgeons and took part in several studies before he returned to Utah to found Waite Vision.

