Florida Medical Clinic Announces New Gastroenterology Service at Epperson/Watergrass

TAMPA, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Florida Medical Clinic announced today that it plans to add a Gastroenterology practice to its new Epperson/Watergrass Campus in July.



The 32,000-square-foot campus opened in late September 2022. It sits in the heart of the Epperson and Watergrass neighborhoods in Wesley Chapel. The campus is designed to serve residents of these two new growing communities as well as surrounding areas, including Wesley Chapel and Dade City.





The multi-specialty campus at Epperson/Watergrass currently offers the following departments:

Family Medicine

Radiology

Allergy, Asthma & Immunology

Otolaryngology (ENT)

Gynecology (no OB)

Diagnostic Laboratory

Urology

Cardiology

We are pleased to add a Gastroenterology practice in July, directed by Dr. Cassandra A. Gandle, MD. Board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine, Dr. Gandle joins Florida Medical Clinic on July 1, 2023. In addition to her Epperson/Watergrass location, she will also see patients at our North Tampa office

Florida Medical Clinic CEO Joe Delatorre talked about the growth of this community and our service there: “When we purchased the property in Watergrass in 2018, we had a vision of joining a growing community and making a difference. We wanted to be a good neighbor and foster a healthy and vibrant lifestyle for our new neighbors. The result has been more than we had hoped. The Watergrass and Epperson communities welcomed us with open arms and we have quickly become a trusted provider of health and wellness services. We look forward to continuing our growth in the community and caring for its families into the future.”

Dr. Gandle will be joining a team of health professionals at Florida Medical Clinic who serve the region. Digestive health requires expert, comprehensive care. In addition to providing general consultations, our gastroenterologists care for patients with diseases or disorders of the pancreas, liver, gallbladder, esophagus, stomach, small intestine and colon.

For more information on our new Gastroenterology office at Epperson/Watergrass, call 813.280.7100.

In 1993, Florida Medical Clinic founders set their sights on one idea: to provide a better way to organize and deliver high quality and cost-effective health care to the community.

Florida Medical Clinic is proud to include over 380 providers and nearly 2,000 employees in more than 50 locations across Florida’s East Pasco and Hillsborough counties. Facilities include two urgent care clinics and three ambulatory surgery centers. Florida Medical Clinic doctors offer care in more than 40 different medical specialties.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52e4caa1-dbf0-4e73-81d3-dea90d9232da