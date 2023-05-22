CSX and SMART-TD CSRA Union Reach Tentative Agreement on Paid Sick Leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corp. (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers-Transportation Division CSRA (SMART-TD CSRA) to provide paid sick leave benefits. SMART-TD CSRA represents trainmen, conductors and yardmen on territories of the former A&WP, WSSB, L&N, NC&STL and SCL railroads.



The SMART-TD CSRA agreement, which is pending ratification by union members, marks the 10th such agreement CSX has reached with its union-represented employees since February. A majority of the company’s unionized workers now have paid sick leave benefits.

“The constructive cooperation that has enabled this initiative to move forward is a credit to the willingness of our union organizations to engage with CSX and recognize the sincere effort we are making to improve the work experience for our front-line employees,” said Joe Hinrichs, CSX president and chief executive officer. “We will continue to work toward additional agreements as we listen to our employees and collaborate on solutions that benefit everyone who wants to see our railroad grow.”

