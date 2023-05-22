Annual General Meeting 2023 – Minutes



The Annual General Meeting 2023 of BW Energy Limited was held today. Please see the attached document for the minutes of the meeting.



With reference to AGM 2023 minutes, BW Energy is pleased to announce a new board member, Ms. Ana Zambelli.

Ms. Zambelli joins us from her previous role as Managing Director of Brookfield Private Equity Inc, responsible for business operations in Brazil. She has more than 23 years of international experience in the oil and gas industry.

Ms. Zambelli is currently a board member at Seadrill and the head of the Diversity Committee of the Brazilian Petroleum Institute (IBP). She also has been a board member of a wide range of companies within the energy sector including Petrobras and Braskem and in other industries. Her previous experience also includes senior executive roles within Maersk Drilling, Transocean and Schlumberger.

Ms. Zambelli holds a Master of Science Degree from Heriot-Watt University in Scotland, a Bachelor of Science degree from the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro and post graduate certifications from Columbia University and MIT.





