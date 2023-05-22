Sex Toys Market to exceed USD 50 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Sex Toys Market size will reach over USD 50 billion by 2032. Growing awareness regarding sexual health and a rise in female empowerment initiatives will complement the sex toys industry growth. As conversations around sexual wellness and female empowerment become more mainstream, the demand for sex toys like dildos has risen. Women are increasingly embracing their sexuality and seeking products to enhance their sexual experiences, leading to a surge in value for dildos and other sex toys. The gradual destigmatization of sex toys has also contributed significantly to the dildo market's expansion. As society becomes more accepting of these products, more individuals are exploring their use, fuelling development for a wide range of sex toys.

Increasing preference for AR & VR-based dildos

The sex toys market is bifurcated into dildos, male masturbators, vibrators, love egg/kegal balls, bondage accessories, and anal toys. The dildos segment will record commendable gains over 2032, due to ongoing advancements in double-ended, realistic dildos, and non-realistic dildos. Additionally, the integration of AR and VR technologies into the dildo market presents a significant opportunity for revenue. These technologies can enhance the user experience by creating immersive and interactive experiences that mimic real-life sexual encounters.

As environmental awareness increases, the demand for eco-friendly and sustainable dildos is expected to rise. This could involve the development of products made from biodegradable or recyclable materials, as well as the incorporation of sustainable practices throughout the manufacturing process.

Focus on improvement of pelvic muscle strength among females

The market is bifurcated into male and female. Sex toys market share from female users will increase substantially by 2032 due to the growing awareness regarding sexual health and well-being among women. Sex toys offer a range of benefits for women including improved communication & intimacy, higher level of sexual satisfaction, and stress relief & relaxation. Sex toys for females can help women enhance their overall sexual satisfaction. The use of kegel exercisers and other sex toys designed for pelvic floor health can help women strengthen their pelvic muscles, leading to improved sexual function and reduced risk of incontinence.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 339 market data tables & 17 figures & charts from the report, "Sex Toys Market Size By Product (Vibrators, Dildo, Bondage Accessories, Male Masturbators, Anal Toy, Love Egg/Kegal Balls), By End-user (Female, Male), By Distribution Channel (Specialty Stores, Drug Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Online Stores) & Forecast, 2023-2032"

Emergence of hypermarkets to boost the sale of sex toys

The industry is categorized into hypermarkets and supermarkets, specialty stores, online stores, and drug stores. The supermarkets/hypermarkets segment will hold a notable share of the sex toys industry by 2032. The concept of the hypermarket is gaining traction in the market, offering a one-stop shop for all adult products and services. They offer a vast range of sex toys, lingerie, BDSM accessories, and more, catering to the diverse needs and preferences of consumers. The rise of hypermarkets in the sex toys sector can be attributed to their ability to offer a more extensive selection of products, competitive pricing, and a comfortable shopping environment.

APAC to emerge as a major hub for sex toys market

Asia Pacific sex toys industry will exhibit robust expansion over 2032. Emerging economies, such as India and Indonesia, offer significant progression potential for the Asia Pacific market. As these countries become more open to adult products and witness an increase in disposable incomes, the demand for sex toys is expected to rise. In some countries, such as Japan, the use of sex toys has been a long-standing cultural practice. The introduction of modern sex toys is further expanding the market in these countries. In others, like China and India, the acceptance of adult products is emerging as a relatively new phenomenon, driven by globalization and the influence of Western culture.

Sex toys competitive landscape

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Lifestyles Healthcare Pte Ltd, LELO, DOC Johnson Enterprises, Tenga CO., LTD, Lovehoney Group Ltd, Fun Factory, PinkCherry, WE-VIBE Ltd, BMS Factory are some of the leading companies in the sex toys market.

