Green Tires Market to Observe Prominent CAGR of 16.22% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Demand, Growth and Competitive Analysis

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the green tires market will witness a CAGR of 16.22% for the forecast period of 2022-2029.

A green tire is a tire that has all the parts put together but has not been cured or had the treads added to them yet

Growing energy costs and stringent government regulations regarding the usage of eco-friendly products is the major factor accelerating the growth of the green tires market. Furthermore, the high demand of automotive industries and the amount of pollution caused due to tires are very harmful to the environment. Green tires are widely used to reduce environmental pollution and it also reduces the fuel consumption so widely adopted by consumers are also expected to drive the growth of the green tires market. However, lack of consumer awareness and lack of government initiative restrains the green tires market, whereas, high raw material volatility will challenge market growth.

The most prominent players in the Green Tires market include.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A

Bridgestone Corporation

Green Arc Tire Manufacturing Inc.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Hankook Tire

CST

Sailun

LINGLONG TIRE

Kenda Tires

CRAIN COMMUNICATIONS, INC.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin North America

Key Market Segments Covered in Green Tires Industry Research

Application

on-road, and

off-road

Type

Light Commercial Vehicle

In addition, increased consumer awareness regarding the environmental safety will create ample opportunities for the green tires market.

This green tires market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographical expansions, technological innovations in the market.

Green Tires Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the green tires market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the green tires market and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period owing to excellent production of polyester goods. However, Europe and North America will continue to project the highest CAGR for this period because of the composition of aromatic hydrocarbons and well established distribution channels in the region.

