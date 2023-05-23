Pregnancy Detection Kits Market to exceed USD 2 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pregnancy Detection Kits Market size will cross USD 2 billion by 2032. Rise in technological advancements in the field of digital healthcare devices will augment the market growth. As these digital devices continue to evolve, they are offering new opportunities for improved accuracy, convenience, and accessibility in pregnancy detection. The emergence of digital devices, the rising demand for blood tests for HCG, the expansion of online pharmacies, and the increasing application scope across countries such as India and China will spur product revenue.

Rapid adoption of smart & connected medical devices

The pregnancy detection kits market is bifurcated into line pregnancy tests and digital devices. The digital devices segment is set to grow substantially over 2032 due to the increasing preference for at-home pregnancy test kits. Modern pregnancy tests incorporate sophisticated digital technology, providing users with a more accurate and user-friendly experience.

By measuring the presence of the hormone human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG) in the urine, digital devices can detect pregnancy as early as a few days after conception. Moreover, these devices feature clear and easy-to-read displays, eliminating the ambiguity associated with interpreting traditional test results. The integration of digital devices with smartphone applications and other connected devices enables users to track and monitor pregnancy test results over time, which will amplify product progression over the forthcoming years.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 259 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from the report, “Pregnancy Detection Kits Market Size By Product (Line Pregnancy Tests [Test Cassette Format, Test Strip Format, Test Midstream Format], Digital Devices), By Test Type (Urine Test for HCG, Blood Test for HCG), By Distribution Channel (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies) & Forecast, 2023 - 2032” In detail along with the table of contents:

Rising demand for blood tests for HCG in fertility treatment

The market is divided into blood test for HCG and urine test for HCG. Pregnancy detection kits industry share from blood tests for HCG will expand at a sustainable rate between 2023 and 2032. The growing demand for blood tests for HCG is driving the market. Blood tests for HCG are considered more accurate and reliable than urine tests, as they can detect pregnancy at an even earlier stage.

These tests also allow for the monitoring of HCG levels throughout pregnancy, enabling healthcare providers to track the progress of the pregnancy and identify potential complications. As the demand for fertility treatments continues to grow, the adoption of blood tests for HCG is expected to increase accordingly, further bolstering the pregnancy detection kits market outlook.

Easy availability & accessibility of pregnancy kits on e-pharmacy platforms

The market is classified into online pharmacies, hospital pharmacies, and retail pharmacies. Among these, the online pharmacies segment will exhibit robust gains over 2032. The proliferation of online pharmacies can be credited to benefits such as affordability, and greater access to these pregnancy kits. Online pharmacies provide a convenient and discreet platform for purchasing pregnancy tests, appealing to users who may be hesitant to buy these products in-store. Round-the-clock availability is further contributing to product preference among users with limited access to physical pharmacies or urgent requirements for pregnancy tests.

Robust healthcare infrastructure in APAC to drive industry growth

Asia Pacific pregnancy detection kits market size will grow substantially from 2023 to 2032 led by rapid urbanization, improved access to healthcare services, and growing awareness of reproductive health. Governments and healthcare providers in the APAC countries are working to improve access to healthcare services, including reproductive health services. This will boost the adoption of pregnancy detection kits, as consumers become more aware of the importance of early pregnancy detection and monitoring.

Pregnancy detection kits competitive landscape

Alere Inc., Quidel Corporation, Prestige Brands Holdings Inc., Procter & Gamble Co., Cardinal Health, Piramal Enterprises, Confirm Biosciences, Church & Dwight, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Mankind Pharma, Germaine Laboratories, Mylab Discovery Solutions are some of the leading companies in the pregnancy detection kits market.

