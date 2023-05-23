Telehealth Market to surpass USD 244 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Telehealth Market size will cross USD 244 billion by 2032. The cost-benefits associated with telehealth solutions are among the key drivers behind market growth. Regular remote monitoring and virtual consultations can help identify issues early, leading to timely interventions and preventing costly complications. Additionally, with telehealth solutions, providers can prioritize patients based on severity and urgency, directing in-person care and resources to those needing it the most. This improves resource utilization, reduces wait times, and maximizes the efficiency of healthcare delivery, thus, contributing to the gains of the market.

Cutting-edge technological breakthroughs to foster the adoption of telehealth hardware

Hardware segment will observe a notable CAGR from 2023 to 2032. Telehealth hardware includes a range of devices and equipment, such as telemedicine carts, video conferencing systems, remote patient monitoring devices, and virtual reality headsets. Consistent advancements in these devices are contributing to segment growth. Many companies operating in the field are also emphasizing continuous product innovations to enhance their market position, which will eventually add to segment revenue.

Enhanced control features to drive the demand for on-premise telehealth solutions

The telehealth market size from the on-premise segment will amass commendable gains through 2032. The availability of customization options in on-premise telehealth solutions favors their adoption. Additionally, these solutions are installed and managed locally, offering greater control over data security and system configuration. Moreover, they provide healthcare organizations with enhanced control over their telehealth data, ensuring compliance with strict industry regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Browse key industry insights spread across 257 pages with 427 market data tables & 18 figures & charts from the report,, “Telehealth Market Size By Component (Software, Services), By Mode of Delivery (Web/Cloud, On premise), By Specialty (Dermatology, Cardiology, Orthopedic), By Application (Teleconsultation), By End-Use (Provider, Payer), Global Forecast To 2023-2032” In detail along with the table of contents:

Surging incidences of CVDs to favor adoption of telehealth in cardiology

The telehealth industry from the cardiology segment is anticipated to record an appreciable valuation by 2032. Rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) has increased the demand for telehealth solutions such as remote patient monitoring devices. Moreover, remote monitoring devices such as wearable sensors and home monitoring systems enable healthcare providers to track and analyze cardiac patients' vital signs, detecting abnormalities and providing early intervention when necessary. This continuous monitoring can help reduce hospital readmissions, improve patient outcomes, and decrease healthcare costs.

Asia Pacific to dominate the telehealth market

Asia Pacific telehealth industry is poised to witness an upward trend throughout 2023-2032. Expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing adoption of digital health solutions, and growing revenue for remote healthcare services are contributing to regional expansion. Moreover, the growing aging population and its susceptibility to chronic diseases are increasing the value for accessible and affordable healthcare in the region which, in consequence, will propel product progression in the coming years.

Telehealth Market Players

McKesson Corporation, GlobalMed, Amwell, Athenahealth, Inc., Teladoc Health Inc., AMD Global Telemedicine, OBS Medical, and Honeywell International Inc., among others

