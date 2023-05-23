Inherited Retinal Diseases Market to Perceive Highest CAGR of 7.9 by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Key Drivers, Growth, Challenges and Opportunity Forecast

OAKLAND, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Bridge Market Research's latest report, " Inherited Retinal Diseases Market " provides a thorough analysis of growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive landscape, offering valuable insights for industry professionals. Key players in the market, major collaborations, mergers and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the large-scale Inherited Retinal Diseases marketing report. This report aims to examine the market with respect to general market conditions, market improvement, market scenarios, development, cost and profit of the specified market regions, position, and comparative pricing between major players. It is a professional and detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, market size, sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. The winning Inherited Retinal Diseases market report comprises of comprehensive and thorough insights, which are based on business intelligence.



The inherited retinal diseases is supportive and aim to reduce the progression of the disease. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the inherited retinal diseases market will grow at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

Inherited retinal diseases -or IRDs-are a group of diseases that can cause severe vision loss or even blindness. Each IRD is caused by at least one gene that is not working as it should. IRDs can affect individuals of all ages, can progress at different rates, and are rare. However, many are degenerative, which means that the symptoms of the disease will get worse over time. Common types of IRDs include Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA), Retinitis Pigmentosa, Choroideremia, Stargardt’s Disease, and Achromatopsia

The goal of gene therapy is to correct or compensate for the faulty gene. IRDs are especially strong candidates for gene therapy treatments, due to the retina’s unique physical makeup. Compared to other organs of the body, the eye is small and easy to access for treatment administration. However, certain areas of the body are immune privileged, which means that the normal immune response isn’t as active. This is typically in areas of our bodies that are very important, and may become damaged if swelling or inflammation occurs. This means that anything that is implanted into the eye-a cell with a corrected gene, for instance-is less likely to be rejected.

The diagnosis and treatment of inherited retinal diseases consist of various techniques that allow diagnosis of inherited retinal disease after the approval of the product. The treatment for the disease is recently approved, which support the market growth.

Opportunities

Increase in Government Initiatives Towards Inherited Retinal Disease.

Moreover, the increase in awareness and treatment-seeking rate and emerging reimbursement policies for the treatment will boost new opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Also, the launch of effective therapies and continuous clinical trials will provide beneficial opportunities for the inherited retinal diseases market in the forecast period of 2022-2029. Also, the high unmet need for current treatment and developments in healthcare technology will escalate the growth rate of the inherited retinal diseases market in the future.

Recent Development

In January 2022, the world's leading organization committed to finding treatments and cures for blinding retinal diseases, has announced the launch of the Diana Davis Spencer Foundation Enhanced Translational Research Acceleration Program.

The most prominent players in the Inherited Retinal Diseases market include.

Spark Therapeutics

Novartis AG

Okuvision

Nidek Co. Ltd.

Invitae Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditech AG

Optos (A Subsidiary of Nikon Corporation)

Neurosoft

PIXIUM VISION

LKC TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

Renurone

Astellas Pharma

REGENXBIO Inc.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Sparing Vision

Ocugen Inc

Johnson & Johnson

IVERIC bio

Second Sight

Coave Therapeutics

MeiraGTx Limited

Gensight Biologics

ProQR Therapeutics

Bionic Vision Technologies

Key Market Segments Covered in Inherited Retinal Diseases Industry Research

Disease Type

Stargardt’s Disease

Achromatopsia

Cone-Rod Dystrophy

Choroideremia

Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA)

Type

Diagnosis

Therapy

End User

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory surgical center

Home Healthcare

Distribution Channel

Retail Sales

Direct Tender

Inherited Retinal Diseases Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the inherited retinal diseases market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the inherited retinal diseases market in terms of market share and market revenue and will continue to flourish its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to the presence of major key players and well-developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Europe on the other hand is projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing patient pool, rising investment in the healthcare sector and growing government support.

Key Industry Drivers:

Increase in the prevalence of Inherited Retinal Diseases

The increasing prevalence and continuous discovery of new mutagenic sites that are genetically transmitted are expected to act as a driver for the growth of the market. The prevalence of monogenic IRDs is approximately 1 in 2000, affecting two million people online.

Increasing in Pipeline Products

As clinical trial activity rises to new levels, the field appears poised to make rapid and important advances in IRD research and patient care. These are only a few common trials, thus, the companies operating in this market continuously do clinical trials and put their candidates in clinical trials. This is expected to create an opportunity and fuel the global inherited retinal diseases market. High prevalence of genetic conditions

Also, the increase in the prevalence rate of some genetic conditions such as Miller-Dieker syndrome and Walker-Warburg syndrome will further enhance the growth of inherited retinal diseases market.

Furthermore, an Increase in strategic initiatives by key players, advancement in medical technology, increasing product approval for IRDs, rising initiatives by public and private organizations to spread awareness and growing government funding are the factors that will expand the inherited retinal diseases market. Other factors such as an increase in the demand for effective therapies and a rising adoption rate for early genetic counselling will positively impact the growth rate of the inherited retinal diseases market. Additionally, high disposable income, rising number of cases of various retinal diseases will result in the expansion of inherited retinal diseases market.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By Disease Type Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By Type Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By End User Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By Distribution Channel Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market, By Region Global Inherited Retinal Diseases Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

