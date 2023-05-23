PROACTIS SA - Press release - 23.05.2023 new BOD

English French

Evolution of PROACTIS SA Governance

SURESNES, France – (23 May 2023) — Under the terms of the general meeting of the company PROACTIS SA (ISIN code: FR0004052561) which took place on the 22 May 2023, Lucy FOX and Adrian MCSHANE-CHAPMAN have been appointed directors of PROACTIS SA, for a period of six (6) years.

Lucy FOX joined the Proactis group as Chief Commercial Officer in January 2023 to improve the group's commercial growth.

Adrian MCSHANE-CHAPMAN joined the Proactis group in April 2022 as Human Resources Manager in the United Kingdom, before being appointed Group People Services Lead. His mission is to make Proactis a career partner for employees by supporting them throughout their career within the company.

In addition, Richard HUGHES and Rachel ROLLINSON have tendered their resignation from their role of directors of PROACTIS SA as of today.

As a result of these changes, the Board of Directors of PROACTIS SA is made up of three members:

- Stephen LINE,

- Lucy FOX, and

- Adrian MCSHANE-CHAPMAN

The term of their mandate is expiring at the end of the shareholders meeting which will decide on the accounts for the 2028 financial year

About Proactis SA (https://www.proactis.com/proactis-sa), a Proactis Company

Proactis SA connects companies by providing business spend management and collaborative business process automation solutions for both goods and services, through The Business Network. Our solutions integrate with any ERP or procurement system, providing our customers with an easy-to-use solution which drives adoption, compliance and savings.

Proactis SA has major operations in France, Germany, USA and Manila.

Listed in Compartment C on the Euronext Paris Eurolist.

ISIN: FR0004052561, Euronext: PROAC, Reuters: HBWO.LN, Bloomberg: HBW.FP

