Equinor ASA: Share buy-back

Please see below information about transactions made under the share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR).

Date on which the second tranche of the share buy-back programme for 2023 was announced: 4 May 2023.

The duration of the second tranche of the buy-back programme for 2023: 11 May to no later than 25 July 2023.

Size of the buy-back programme: Up to 94,000,000 shares, with a maximum total consideration for the second tranche: USD 550,000,000.

From 16 May to 19 May, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 795,000 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 300.9640 per share.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day:

Date Aggregated volume (number of shares) Weighted average share price (NOK) Total transaction value (NOK) 15 May 16 May 465,000 300.0433 139,520,134.50 17 May 18 May 19 May 330,000 302.2614 99,746,262.00 Previously disclosed buy-backs under the second tranche of the 2023 programme



670,000 298.7126 200,137,418.00 Total buy-backs under second tranche of the 2023 programme (accumulated) 1,465,000 299.9343 439,403,814.50

Following the completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 66,053,843 own shares, corresponding to 2.08% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme.

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix:

A detailed overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

