Luxury Packaging Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.1%, Reaching USD 17.1 Billion During Forecast Period 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York (US), May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luxury Packaging Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Luxury Packaging Market Information by Material, End-User, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Luxury Packaging Market could thrive at a rate of 4.1% between 2023 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 17.1 Billion by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

Luxury packaging refers to the packaging of high-end or premium products, which are designed to create a premium and exclusive experience for consumers. The luxury packaging market includes a wide range of products, such as jewelry, cosmetics, wine and spirits, tobacco, and high-end consumer goods.

Luxury packaging is characterized by high-quality materials, superior craftsmanship, and unique designs that reflect the brand's image and values. The use of premium materials such as leather, wood, glass, and metals, along with sophisticated printing and finishing techniques, contributes to the exclusivity and premium appeal of luxury packaging.

The luxury packaging market is driven by several factors, including the growing demand for premium and luxury products, increasing consumer awareness and preference for sustainable and eco-friendly packaging, and the rise of e-commerce and online retailing.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Luxury Packaging industry include

Amcor Limited

HH Deluxe Packaging

Ekol Ofset

DS Smith Plc

Pendragon Presentation Packaging Ltd

MW Creative Ltd

Winter and Company AG

Lucas Luxury Packaging

CLP Packaging Solutions Inc.

Among others.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2030 USD 17.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 4.1% (2023-2030) Base Year 2023 Market Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2018 & 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increasing need for the housing and lodging sector with the rapid industrialization





January 2020

DS Smith opened a new manufacturing facility in Lebanon, spanning an area of 550,000 sq. ft. The plant employs advanced technology to cater to the growing demand for fit-to-product and recyclable packaging solutions by retailers and consumers, while also reducing costs

September 2020

Delta introduced sustainable and innovative packaging solutions for high-end fashion products to enhance the brand and prioritize environmental concerns.

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver of the luxury packaging market is the growing demand for premium and personalized packaging solutions among consumers. The increasing disposable income of consumers, along with their changing preferences for luxury goods, has led to a surge in demand for high-quality and aesthetically pleasing packaging. Luxury brands are focusing on creating unique and exclusive packaging designs to differentiate themselves from their competitors and appeal to their target audience. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce has led to an increased demand for luxury packaging that can ensure the safe and secure delivery of high-end products to customers.

Market Restraints:

One of the restraints of the luxury packaging market is the high cost associated with producing such packaging solutions. The use of premium materials and advanced printing and packaging techniques adds to the overall cost of luxury packaging. Moreover, as consumers become more environmentally conscious, luxury brands are under pressure to adopt sustainable packaging solutions, which can be more expensive to produce than traditional materials. The cost of luxury packaging may also limit the number of brands that can afford to invest in such packaging solutions, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the luxury packaging market. With the global economic slowdown and reduced consumer spending, the demand for luxury products has declined, leading to a decrease in demand for luxury packaging.

Many luxury brands have been forced to close their physical stores and shift to online sales, which has led to changes in packaging requirements. Online sales require more durable and protective packaging to ensure that products arrive in good condition.

On the other hand, the pandemic has also created an opportunity for luxury packaging companies to pivot their production towards more essential goods, such as food and pharmaceutical packaging. Some luxury packaging companies have also shifted their production to provide personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers.



Market Segmentation

By Material

The material in the market includes Paperboard, Glass, and Metal.

By End-User

By End-user the segment includes Cosmetics and Fragrances, Confectionery, Watches, and Jewelry, Premium Beverages

Regional Insights

The North American luxury packaging market is expected to grow due to an increase in demand for luxury goods and a rise in disposable income. The United States is the largest market in the region, driven by the growing demand for premium packaging in the cosmetics and personal care industries. Further, the European luxury packaging market is driven by the increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions. Additionally, the presence of several high-end luxury brands in the region is driving the demand for premium packaging. Countries such as France, Italy, and Germany are expected to dominate the market due to their established luxury goods industries.



Additionally, the Asia Pacific luxury packaging market is expected to grow rapidly due to the increasing purchasing power of the middle class in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia. The rise of e-commerce platforms and increasing demand for premium packaging in the cosmetics and personal care industries are also driving market growth in the region. China is expected to dominate the market in the Asia Pacific due to the presence of several luxury brands in the country

