GXO Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Kellogg to Expand Pan-European Partnership Across Five Countries

GXO wins new contract in Belgium to consolidate warehousing services into a semi-automated facility

GXO and Kellogg, which have partnered since 2008, will continue to deliver continuous improvement initiatives at operations that span five countries and eight sites

GXO’s technologies have improved speed, efficiency and

environmental benefits for Kellogg

LONDON, U.K., May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it has signed an agreement to extend and expand its partnership with Kellogg, the world’s leading producer of cereal and a leading producer of snack foods. The renewed agreement includes solutions in the U.K., Spain, Germany and Poland as well as a new facility in Belgium.

“We’re delighted to extend and expand our partnership with Kellogg and we look forward to continuing to add value to Kellogg’s logistics operations,” said Richard Cawston, President, Europe, GXO. “We will continue to make strategic investments in automation and apply our industry-leading experience and expertise to help Kellogg optimize its production support, warehousing, delivery execution and co-packing activities.”

The companies are partnering to implement technologies and industry-leading practices at seven sites across Europe by implementing continuous improvement initiatives to increase productivity and speed while reducing costs. These initiatives include technology investments, process improvements and knowledge-sharing.

Bruno Esmeraldo, European Logistics Director, Kellogg, said, “Working with a data-driven company like GXO helps us improve operational and service performance visibility and enable greater proactive decision-making. Our shared commitment to operational excellence, together with right-fit technology solutions supporting our ESG goals, is a solid foundation for a future-proof business.”

GXO and Kellogg have enjoyed a longstanding partnership in several European countries.

In Belgium, GXO will operate and optimize Kellogg operations in a brand new 650,000-square-foot semi-automated facility in Mechelen commencing in June 2023. GXO’s solutions at this facility will include warehousing and a transport shuttle service between the Kellogg factory and the facility plus an option for further value-add co-packing services.

In the U.K., where the companies began working together in 2008, GXO manages three warehouses for Kellogg and employs approximately 350 team members.

In Spain, GXO and Kellogg began working together in 2018, and today GXO manages approximately 500,000 square feet of dedicated space in two warehouses with over 100 team members for Kellogg, enabling supply to the Iberian Peninsula, the South of France and the U.S.

In Germany, GXO and Kellogg recently extended their long-standing partnership at the site in Bremen, Germany, which employs 71 team members and serves the entire German market.

In Kutno, Poland, a 290,000-square-foot warehouse employs about 120 people and provides storage, pick, pack and value add co-packing services. GXO recently deployed innovative automation and technologies at the Kutno site, including a Pallet Shuttle Racking System, improving storage density and efficiency. Through this automation, GXO has shortened the palletting process by 90% (from 24 to 1.5 minutes), reduced plastic consumption by 85% (from 15 to 1 layer) and improved ergonomics and safety for team members.





As part of the new agreement, GXO has implemented its Reflex web WMS at sites in Spain and the U.K. and will implement the same in Belgium. In addition, GXO is working with Kellogg to develop digital reporting metrics to further improve operational and service performance visibility and enable greater data-driven decision-making.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

About Kellogg Company



At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg’s Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR® and MorningStar Farms®. Net sales in 2022 were more than $15 billion, principally comprising snacks as well as convenience foods such as cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days ESG strategy, we’re addressing the interconnected issues of well-being, climate and food security and creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

