Arcitecta and Spectra Logic Unveil High-Performance Scale-Out NAS and Object Storage Solutions for Complete Data Lifecycle Management and Massive Cost Savings

BOULDER, Colorado, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arcitecta, a creative and innovative data management software company, and Spectra Logic, a leader in data management and data storage solutions, today announced that they have teamed to deliver two groundbreaking solutions that simplify data lifecycle management and accelerate performance speed, innovation, and business success. The Arcitecta Mediaflux + Spectra BlackPearl NAS solution provides high-performance scale-out NAS and the Arcitecta Mediaflux + Spectra BlackPearl Object Storage solution provides archive economics, high availability, enterprise-grade data protection and massive cost savings.

Today’s data-driven organizations must process huge amounts of data to accelerate innovation, re-engineer operations and facilitate more efficient service delivery models. Computing performance is critical for enhancing agility and gaining the competitive edge necessary to drive business growth and success. The combined Mediaflux and Spectra BlackPearl solutions are designed to provide exceptional performance, scale, security, and efficiency, enabling data to be processed quickly by any NFS, SMB or S3 application or workflow.

“The combined solutions offer unprecedented high performance, scalability, security, efficiency, and significant cost savings,” said Matt Starr, CTO of Spectra Logic. “With Arcitecta’s innovative data management solutions and Spectra Logic's technology strengths and capabilities, customers can cost-effectively manage massive data volumes in powerful new ways – a game-changer in the data storage industry.”

Arcitecta Mediaflux and Spectra Logic BlackPearl together provide automatic tiering with complete data lifecycle management, easy administration, and on-premises S3 object storage with infinite scalability and easy search and access control. By storing data on-premises, the solutions reduce the latency associated with accessing data stored in the cloud.

“We developed our joint solution's NFS and SMB protocols in-house to achieve the level of computing performance organizations require to process enormous amounts of data,” said Jason Lohrey, Arcitecta’s CEO and founder. “Mediaflux + BlackPearl NAS can support hundreds of billions of files in a single, easily managed global namespace. Multiple storage nodes work in parallel, allowing the system to handle vast I/O request volumes, increase throughput, and reduce latency.”

Benefits of the Arcitecta Mediaflux + Spectra BlackPearl NAS solution include:

High-performance NFS and SMB at scale. Unlike other solutions that source off-the-shelf open-source protocols, Mediaflux NFS and SMB protocols and the BlackPearl API client were developed in-house to enhance performance and supportability. The solution bundle provides exceptional performance, scale, security, and efficiency, enabling data to be processed quickly by any application.

Automatic tiering with complete data lifecycle management . Provides a global view of all data, no matter what storage it's on, with identity and policy-based access controls. It delivers extensive metadata harvesting, annotation, cataloging, and recording of all data provenance. Intelligent data placement and movement ensure data is always in the right place at the right time and at the right cost.

Enterprise-grade data protection. Ransomware resiliency and security protect against ransomware attacks by including multiple layers of protection, such as intrusion detection and prevention, and real-time monitoring and response capabilities to detect and prevent unauthorized access or activity.

High availability. Multiple storage nodes provide high availability through redundancy – if one node fails, others can take over and continue providing data access. A distributed file system, with data stored across multiple nodes, allows data to be accessed from any node in the cluster, increasing data availability.

Easy administration. A centralized management interface allows administrators to manage and monitor all aspects of the system, making it easy to keep track of all data and storage resources and to quickly identify and address any issues.

Massive cost savings. Reduces cost by storing data on different types of media based on the data's value and how frequently it is accessed. Infrequently accessed data can be stored on lower-cost media such as tape or object storage – while leaving active data on more expensive, high-performance flash storage.

Benefits of the Arcitecta Mediaflux + Spectra BlackPearl Object Storage solution include:

Extreme scalability. On-premises object storage can support hundreds of billions of objects in a single, easily managed global namespace. By storing data on-premises, the solution reduces the latency associated with accessing data stored in the cloud.

More affordable than AWS Glacier. Reduces costs by storing data on different types of media based on the data's value and how frequently it is accessed. Infrequently accessed data can be stored on lower-cost media, such as disk or tape storage, while leaving active data on more expensive, high-performance flash storage.

Automatic tiering with complete data lifecycle management. Provides a global view of all data, no matter what storage it's on, with identity and policy-based access controls. Delivers extensive metadata harvesting, annotation, cataloging, and recording of all data provenance. Intelligent data placement and movement ensure data is always in the right place at the right time and at the right cost.

Complete administrative control. Organizations have complete control over how their data is stored and managed, especially for those with specific data management and compliance requirements. A centralized management interface allows administrators to manage and monitor all aspects of the system.

Easy access and access control. The user interface is intuitive and easy to use, with a range of search and filtering capabilities that allow users to quickly find the data they need. Mediaflux also offers a range of tools for managing access to data, including user and group-based access controls, automated data retention policies, and auditing capabilities.

Enhanced security. Includes multiple layers of protection such as intrusion detection and prevention and real-time monitoring and response capabilities to detect and prevent unauthorized access or activity. Administrators can set granular access controls that ensure only authorized personnel can access sensitive data, reducing the risk of data breaches.

High availability. Multiple storage nodes provide high availability through redundancy – if one node fails, others can take over and continue providing data access. Replication of data across multiple nodes provides the ability for data to be restored from a replica.

"At a time when large enterprises are dealing with multiple petabytes of data and rely on data as the lifeblood of their business, the market needs solutions that address not only massive data storage but the complexities of managing the data lifecycle,” said Mark Nossokoff, Research Director, Hyperion Research. “Many factors can complicate data storage and management schemes, including evolving organizational needs, shifting data priorities, optimizing workloads, and leveraging new technologies as they come into play. The Arcitecta and Spectra Logic alliance offers solutions aimed at helping organizations address these challenges and achieve the computing performance required to process enormous amounts of data.”

Availability

The Arcitecta Mediaflux + Spectra BlackPearl NAS storage solution is currently available. For more information, contact talk@arcitecta.com.





About Arcitecta

Arcitecta has been building the world’s best data management platforms since 1998. Today, Arcitecta is transforming data management and backup with Mediaflux, a rich end-to-end data fabric that simplifies data-intensive workflows in petabyte-scale environments to improve business and research outcomes. Mediaflux unifies data management processes into a single platform, simplifying the administration of big data and allowing world leaders to solve some of the most challenging problems on the planet. Mediaflux Livewire is a high-speed data mover that transfers billions of files securely, reliably and globally at ultra-fast rates. Mediaflux Point in Time redefines data resilience at scale, overcoming today’s broken backup paradigm by integrating metadata-based, continuous inline data protection to eliminate the significant cost and impact of lost data. For more, visit www.arcitecta.com.

About Spectra Logic

Spectra Logic develops a full range of data management and data storage solutions for a hybrid cloud world. Dedicated solely to data storage innovation for more than 40 years, Spectra Logic helps organizations modernize their IT infrastructures and protect their data with a broad portfolio of solutions that enable them to manage, migrate, store and preserve business data long-term, along with features to make them ransomware resilient, whether on-premises, in a single cloud, across multiple clouds, or in all locations at once. To learn more, visit www.spectralogic.com.