Global IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) Market Trends Report 2023: What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?

The analyst continues to be diligent in outlining the IVD market and it's rapidly changing landscape. The analyst has been and continues to be superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its analysts and the commitment of the company to present the most accurate data available.
Diagnostic testing continues to be a valuable resource to help physicians arrive at a diagnosis. Additionally, it has gone from helping the physician to diagnose illness to providing the physician with invaluable information on treatments such as precision medicine.
Now, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, new products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture but one that remains resilient.
Ultimately, the IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.
In IVD Market Trends Report, March 2023, the analyst analyses and answers:
- What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?
- What Major Trends have been Affecting the Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?
- How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market?
- What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market?
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - March 2023 Update
- IVD Market Demand and Growth
- COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets
- Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments
Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments
- Selected New - Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends
- Immunoassay
- Molecular
- Personalized Medicine
- POC
- Sequencing
- Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q4 2022 - Q1 2023
- Antigen/Antibody
- Molecular
Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results
- Selected Competitive Leader Updates
- IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors (Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hologic, QuidelOrtho, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Change in Sales, 2021-2022
- 2022 M&A Activity
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton Dickinson and Co
- bioMerieux SA
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- QuidelOrtho Corporation
- Roche Diagnostic
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
Chapter 4: New Opportunities
- Artificial Intelligence Future Trends
- At-Home Testing
- Multiplex Testing
- Telehealth
