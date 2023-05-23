Global IVD (In-Vitro Diagnostics) Market Trends Report 2023: What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IVD Market Trends Report - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analyst continues to be diligent in outlining the IVD market and it's rapidly changing landscape. The analyst has been and continues to be superior in accessing the market due to the extensive experience of its analysts and the commitment of the company to present the most accurate data available.

Diagnostic testing continues to be a valuable resource to help physicians arrive at a diagnosis. Additionally, it has gone from helping the physician to diagnose illness to providing the physician with invaluable information on treatments such as precision medicine.

Now, in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, new products, changes in global health spending, regulatory changes in major markets and disease trends are among the factors that produce a constantly changing market picture but one that remains resilient.

Ultimately, the IVD market remains dynamic, demonstrating constant innovations.

In IVD Market Trends Report, March 2023, the analyst analyses and answers:

What's Driving Growth in the IVD Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?

What Major Trends have been Affecting the Market since Q1 2022 and into Q1 2023?

How Has COVID-19 Impacted and Continued to Impact the Market?

What Product Trends and New Developments Will Shape the IVD Market?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Worldwide IVD Market - March 2023 Update

IVD Market Demand and Growth

COVID-19 Diagnostic Markets

Effect of COVID-19 on Market Segments

Chapter 2: Product Trends and New Developments

Selected New - Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 - Core IVD Product Launches, Developments and Trends

Immunoassay

Molecular

Personalized Medicine

POC

Sequencing

Selected COVID-19 Developments - Q4 2022 - Q1 2023

Antigen/Antibody

Molecular

Chapter 3: Top IVD Market Participant Results

Selected Competitive Leader Updates

IVD Segment Growth by Leading Competitors (Abbott Diagnostics, Becton Dickinson, bioMerieux, Danaher, Hologic, QuidelOrtho, Roche Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific), Change in Sales, 2021-2022

2022 M&A Activity

Abbott Laboratories

Becton Dickinson and Co

bioMerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Roche Diagnostic

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Chapter 4: New Opportunities

Artificial Intelligence Future Trends

At-Home Testing

Multiplex Testing

Telehealth

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xl1z8r

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.