Recruitment Marketplaces Annual Report 2023: New Ways to Survive, and Thrive, During a Recession

The Recruitment Marketplaces Annual is here. The great resignation to the great move forward to the great recession to another bounce back? If you've got whiplash, congratulations because you've been paying attention!

The mega report looks at trends like ChatGPT, programmatic ads, CPA, salary transparency, and we check out what Indeed, Seek and Schibsted are doing.

Inside the report, you'll find:

Analysis of some of the most interesting and largest recruitment verticals in the world

Top 50 list identifies the largest recruitment marketplace and classified sites worldwide

Top 25 in revenue

Companies to watch

The leading recruitment marketplaces / classified companies in 66 countries

And much more

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Industry trends

New ways to survive, and thrive, during a recession

Recruitment marketplaces can't focus on cuts, despite the recession. Diversify services, find new alliances. That's how you'll not only survive, but thrive.

Writing great job listings: Why it can make a difference

Writing a great job ad is a challenge, but these strategies can help turn job advertisements into differentiators for recruitment marketplaces



ChatGPT: Brilliant writing tool, with some BS

Multiple recruitment sites have already integrated the technology

'Pig butchers'/'brand leaches:' How job sites avoid fraud

It's a never-ending battle to combat fraud and abuse on recruitment marketplaces, but lose the battle and you'll lose users' trust. And then it's game over.

Company spotlights

Top 25 recruitment marketplace companies by revenue

Recruit Holdings overtakes LinkedIn to become No.

Gupy: Company expands to new model in big rebrand

Gupy's site redesign has been built around what it calls the Gupy Hub, a suite of services aimed at Brazilian corporates

HeyJobs: Addressing Germany's labor shortages

In a country with major shortages of applications, HeyJobs is chasing the Holy Grail of recruitment --- passive candidates

Indeed: Backtracking, after backlash, on cost-per-click

Problems with a shift to a new payment model for Indeed have come just when Google is ramping up its job ads product

LinkedIn: Multiple updates for video, passive candidates

A mixture of major and minor updates were introduced by LinkedIn

Schibsted: Big changes to strengthen job revenue

Schibsted is transforming its recruitment business to be more competitive against cyclical economic conditions and growing rivals

Companies to watch

Cliquify: Powering branding to attract candidates

Cliquify helps companies collect culture and job stories from employees, managers and recruiters to power employer branding

PickleballJobs: My idea got poached

This is the story of 'the job board that got away.'

WhereWeWork: Taking employer reviews international

WhereWeWork expanded rapidly from 2020 across Eastern Europe and MENA

Top 50 recruitment marketplaces and classified sites



Top 15 freelance marketplaces



Top recruitment ad sites/apps by country



Companies in this edition

Companies Mentioned

