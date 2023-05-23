Mindfulness Meditation Applications Global Market Report 2023: Featuring Aura Health, BetterMe, Breethe, Calm, Headspace, & More

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mindfulness Meditation Application: Global Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





In this report, the market has been segmented based on service type, operating system, age group, end user, and geographic region. The report provides an overview of the global market for mindfulness meditation applications and analyzes market trends. Using 2022 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

Mindfulness meditation is a spiritual practice that involves focusing one's attention on the present moment while accepting one's thoughts and feelings without judgment. It has been found to have numerous health benefits, including reducing stress, anxiety and depression; improving sleep quality; and lowering blood pressure.



There are many mobile apps that offer guided meditation and mindfulness exercises. Most of these apps provide users with a variety of techniques to help them relax and achieve a state of mindfulness, such as deep breathing exercises, body scans and visualization techniques. Research has shown that using these apps can reduce symptoms of various mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. They may also be helpful for managing chronic pain and improving overall well-being.



Problems such as stress, fear, worry, depression and sleeplessness can affect one's physical health and contribute to chronic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, heart disease and cancer, if not addressed early. External constraints, including one's work, societal expectations and financial problems, can exacerbate stress. However, young people are becoming more knowledgeable about these disorders and how to lead healthy lives. People are engaging in relaxing pursuits. Even businesses are implementing wellness initiatives to reduce employee stress in the workplace.



Mindfulness meditation apps can be downloaded and used on a smartphone, wristwatch or tablet. By teaching users breathing techniques, muscle and body relaxation techniques, and mental imagery exercises, these programs help people cope with stress, chronic pain, high blood pressure and a range of psychiatric disorders.

With the advent of care reflection programs to treat anxiety, stress and depression, the market for mindfulness meditation apps has expanded to include young as well as older people. In addition, current technologies and online media persuade individuals to use mindfulness meditation apps simply to keep up with daily tasks.



In this report, the global market for mindfulness meditation applications is segmented by service type, operating system, age group, end user and geographic region. Service types consist of free and subscription.

Operating systems consist of IOS, Android and others. The three age groups covered are 10 to 20, 20 to 35, and over 35. End users consist of individual and commercial. Geographic regions are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America currently is the dominant regional market for mindfulness meditation applications.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for mindfulness meditation applications

Brief description about care reflection programs and how they help in treating patients with anxiety, stress, and depression, and information on various breathing techniques, muscle and body relaxation techniques, and mental imagery exercises.

Explanation of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the mindfulness meditation applications market by operating system, age group, end user, and region

Comprehensive company profiles of major players of the industry

Key Topics Covered:





Chapter 1 Market Outlook

Market Outlook

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Macroeconomic Factors

Impact of Covid-19 on the Market

Impact of Ukraine-Russia Crisis on the Market

Chapter 4 Market Opportunities

Market Opportunities

Growing Demand for VR-Based Meditation Apps

Significant Moves in the Market

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Service Type, Operating System, End-user and Age Group

Mindfulness Meditation App Market by Service Type

Subscription Model

Free Model

Market by Operating System

Android

Ios

Other Operating Systems

Market by End-user

Individual Users

Commercial Users

Market by Age Group

Over 35 Age Group

20-35 Age Group

10-20 Age Group

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Region

Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Aura Health

Betterme

Breethe

Calm

Headspace Inc.

Insight Network Inc.

Inner Explorer Inc.

Meditopia

Simple Habit

Ten Percent Happier

Chapter 8 Project Scope and Methodology

Scope of Report

Methodology

Analyst's Credentials

Custom Research

Related Research Reports

Companies Mentioned

Aura Health

Betterme

Breethe

Calm

Headspace Inc.

Insight Network Inc.

Inner Explorer Inc.

Meditopia

Simple Habit

Ten Percent Happier

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z6ed4y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.