Metal Cladding Market Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.20%, Reaching USD 50,231.50 Million During Forecast Period 2023 and 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Metal Cladding Market Information by Type, Application, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, Metal Cladding Market could thrive at a rate of 5.20% between 2022 and 2030. The market size will be reaching around USD 50,231.50 million by the end of the year 2030

Market Synopsis

The metal cladding market refers to the market for materials used for coating and protecting buildings or other structures with metal panels or sheets. This can provide a variety of benefits, including increased durability, improved aesthetic appearance, and enhanced insulation.

One driver of the metal cladding market is the growing demand for sustainable and energy-efficient construction solutions. Metal cladding materials can help improve the energy efficiency of buildings by reducing heat transfer and improving insulation. In addition, metal cladding is often made from recyclable materials, making it a more environmentally friendly option than traditional building materials.



Market Competitive Landscape:

The affluent companies in the Metal cladding industry include

ASTEC Industries Inc.

Zahner

ArcelorMittal Construction

Anclajes Grapamar S.L

Ancon Limited

ATAS Internationa

BASF

Bemo Systems

BlueScope Stee

Huntsman Corporation

James & Taylor

Kalzip Ltd

POHL Fassaden (Christian Pohl GmbH)

Among others.

April 2018

James Hardie Industries completed the acquisition of Fermacell GmbH, which aims to enhance the company's position in the fiber cement business in Europe

May 2018

Tata Steel Limited acquired a subsidiary of Bhushan Steel Limited

Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

One driver for the metal cladding market is the growing construction industry, especially in emerging economies, which drives the demand for aesthetically appealing, durable, and cost-effective building materials. Metal cladding offers several advantages such as versatility, durability, low maintenance, and energy efficiency, making it an attractive choice for building facades, roofs, and walls. Additionally, the increasing focus on green buildings and sustainable construction practices has led to the adoption of metal cladding for its eco-friendly properties and recyclability.

Market Restraints:

One major restraint for the metal cladding market is the high initial cost of installation compared to other building materials such as concrete and brick. Moreover, the installation of metal cladding requires specialized skills and equipment, which may add to the cost of the project. Additionally, the metal cladding may require frequent maintenance, such as cleaning and repainting, to maintain its appearance and prevent corrosion, adding to the overall cost of ownership. The availability of cheaper alternatives and the high cost of metal cladding can be a challenge to the growth of the market, especially in developing countries with price-sensitive consumers.

COVID 19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the metal cladding market. The construction industry, which is a major end-user of metal cladding products, has been hit hard by the pandemic, with many construction projects delayed or canceled due to supply chain disruptions, labor shortages, and social distancing measures. This has led to a decline in demand for metal cladding products.

Moreover, the pandemic has also caused disruptions in the global supply chain, leading to shortages of raw materials and delayed shipments of finished products. This has increased the cost of production and delivery of metal cladding products, affecting the profit margins of manufacturers and suppliers.

On the other hand, the pandemic has also led to increased demand for metal cladding products in the healthcare sector, as hospitals and other medical facilities require specialized metal cladding solutions to maintain a sterile environment and prevent the spread of infectious diseases.



Market Segmentation

By Type

The types in the market include Aluminum Cladding, Galvanized Steel, Cladding, Zinc Cladding, Copper Cladding, Titanium Cladding, Brass Cladding, and Bronze Cladding.

By application

By application, the segment includes Residential, Commercial, and Industrial

Regional Insights

In North America, the increasing demand for non-residential construction projects and the growing focus on energy-efficient buildings are expected to drive the growth of the metal cladding market. The region is also home to some of the leading metal cladding manufacturers, which is expected to further boost the growth of the market. Further, in Europe, the stringent regulations for energy-efficient buildings and the increasing demand for sustainable construction practices are expected to drive the growth of the metal cladding market. The region has also witnessed a rise in renovation and retrofitting activities, which is expected to further boost the demand for metal cladding.



Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, the growth of the construction industry, particularly in developing countries such as China and India, is expected to drive the demand for metal cladding. The region is witnessing a rise in industrialization and urbanization, which is expected to further boost the demand for metal cladding in the construction of new commercial and residential buildings. Additionally, the growing demand for green buildings and the increasing awareness about energy-efficient construction practices are expected to further drive the growth of the metal cladding market in the region.

