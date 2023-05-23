Sports Nutrition Market to Obtain Overwhelming Growth of USD 35.71 Billion by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Growth Opportunities and Competitive Outlook

MANCHESTER, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newest report from Data Bridge Market Research, " Sports Nutrition Market " examines growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and the competitive environment in detail. Sports Nutrition is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable, and admirable market research report depending upon the business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. The market survey report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth-inducing factors. Sports Nutrition market research report assists businesses with intelligent decision-making and better manage the marketing of goods, which ultimately leads to growth in the business.



To obtain such a first-class Sports Nutrition market analysis report, the meticulous hard work of skilled forecasters, well-versed analysts, and knowledgeable researchers have been utilized. Moreover, we turn intricate market insights into simpler versions with the help of proven tools and techniques and then provide it to clients. Market report like this one holds immense importance for the growth of any business. By understanding the client’s requirements precisely, this report brings together business and product information for sustainable growth in the market. The winning Sports Nutrition market report best suits the requirements of the client.





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the sports nutrition market was valued at 16.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach a value of USD 35.71 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 10.46% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behavior.

Get a Sample PDF of the Sports Nutrition Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-nutrition-market

Nutrition is an important part of many sports training regimens, mainly in strength and endurance sports. Sports nutrition refers to the foods and beverages consumed by athletes to meet their bodily nutrition needs. Athletes' performance is improved by sports nutrition, which provides the body with essential vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates, and proteins.

Sports Nutrition are popular among gymgoers and fitness enthusiasts because they help with muscle growth, metabolism, energy levels, heart health, and weight management. Furthermore, dietary supplement sales are increasing during the coronavirus pandemic because the supplements help comb or enhance the immune system against COVID-19, according to an article published by nutrition outlook.

Opportunity:

The growing number of fitness centres and increased female participation are expected to fuel the market's growth. The growing millennial population and increased social media marketing will further boost many opportunities, leading to the development of the sports nutrition market during the forecast period.

Recent Development

Hydroxycut, a sports nutrition brand under its parent company, Lovate Health Sciences, launched "Cut" in January 2022, an energy drink that will help consumers reduce their body fat percentage.

The Coca-Cola Company launched "Powerade," an energising drink, in March 2020. The company has launched this product in a variety of flavours. The strategy was to broaden the company's product portfolio through new product development.

Hormel completed the USD 465 million sale of the CytoSport Protein Business to PepsiCo Inc. in April 2019. The sale to PepsiCo Inc. is expected to allow CytoSport and its flagship offering to grow further, increasing PepsiCo Inc.'s market share in the sports nutrition market.

The Latest Study Conducts a Comprehensive Analysis of the Global Market, considering the current competitive landscape and its future evolution in the next few years.

The global Sports Nutrition market is experiencing rapid growth, fueled by rising demands, industrialization, consumer awareness, and technological advancements. Sales and revenue in this sector have surged at an exponential pace, and the market's expansion is expected to continue over the projected period.

In order to expand their market share and reach a wider client base, leading businesses in the worldwide Sports Nutrition market are heavily investing in research and development. The study provides detailed insights into the strategies, financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rates of these companies.

The most prominent players in the Sports Nutrition market include.

Glanbia plc. (Ireland)

Now Health Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Nutiva Inc (U.S.)

The Simply Good Food Co (U.S.)

Iovate Health Sciences International Inc. (Canada)

MusclePharm Corporation (U.S.)

Kerry Group Plc (Ireland)

CytoSport, Inc. (U.S.)

The Nature's Bounty Co. (U.S.)

Reliance Vitamin Company, Inc. (U.S.)

Herbalife Nutrition, Inc. (U.S.)

Danone SA (France)

General Nutrition Centers (GNC) Holdings, Inc. (U.S.)

Orgain Inc. (U.S.)

True Nutrition (U.S.)

Click Here to Download the Complete Research Study in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-sports-nutrition-market

The investment made in the study would provide you access to information such as:

Sports Nutrition Market [Global – Broken-down into regions]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [of important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales by leading players

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Sports Nutrition Market Size

Market Size by application/industry verticals

Market Projections/Forecast

Key Market Segments Covered in Sports Nutrition Industry Research

Product Type

Protein Powder

Iso Drink Powder

Capsule/Tablets (Creatine, BCAA and Others)

Supplement Powder

RTD Protein Drinks

Iso and Other Sports Drinks

Carbohydrate Drinks

Protein Bars

Carbohydrate/Energy Bars

Other Supplements

End users

Athletes

Bodybuilders

Recreational Users

Lifestyle Users

Distribution channel

Large Retail and Mass Merchandisers

Small Retail

Drug and Specialty Stores

Fitness Institutions

Online

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising cases of obesity as well as increasing public awareness

Sports nutrition products are becoming increasingly popular, particularly among athletes and people who engage in strenuous physical activities. Growing emphasis on staying fit and healthy and increased participation in sports, health clubs, sports clubs, and gyms. These are some of the major factors driving the growth of the sports nutrition industry.

Rise in social media marketing

As consumers become more concerned about the use of ingredients in products, the use of organic ingredients in the production of sports nutrition products is gaining traction in the market. Furthermore, an increase in demand from casual consumers who are not actively engaged in any strenuous physical activities is propelling market growth.

Explore Further Details about This Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-nutrition-market

Sports Nutrition Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the sports nutrition market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the sports nutrition market due to rising vegan diet awareness and brand campaigning on social media platforms, whereas Asia-Pacific is expected to grow from 2022 to 2029 due to growing urbanisation, rising disposable income, and increased spending on the development of natural ingredients.

Key Coverage in the Sports Nutrition Market Report:

Detailed analysis of Global Sports Nutrition Market by a thorough assessment of the technology, product type, application, and other key segments of the report

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market along with CAGR calculation for the forecast period

Investigative study of the market dynamics including drivers, opportunities, restraints, and limitations that can influence the market growth

Comprehensive analysis of the regions of the Sports Nutrition industry and their futuristic growth outlook

and their futuristic growth outlook Competitive landscape benchmarking with key coverage of company profiles, product portfolio, and business expansion strategies

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Sports Nutrition Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Product Type Global Sports Nutrition Market, By End User Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Distribution Channel Global Sports Nutrition Market, By Region Global Sports Nutrition Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

Download the Complete Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-nutrition-market

Explore More Reports:

Protein Ingredients for Sports Nutrition Market , By Source (Animal, Plant), Form (Dry, Liquid), Type (Concentrate, Isolate, Others), Ingredient (Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Others), End Use (Sports and Energy Beverages, Protein Powders, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, U.A.E, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-protein-ingredients-for-sports-nutrition-market

Sports Nutrition Ingredients Market , By Ingredient (Proteins, Carbohydrates, Vitamins and Minerals, Others), Product (Sports and Energy Beverages, Protein Powders, Energy and Nutrition Bars, Others), End-User (Bodybuilders, Pro/Amateur Athletes, Recreational Users, Lifestyle Users) – Industry Trends and Forecast https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-nutrition-ingredients-market

Oligosaccharides in Sports Nutrition Market , By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae, Fungi, Others), Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides), Form (Liquid, Powder), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oligosaccharides-in-sports-nutrition-market

Omega-3 for Sports Nutrition Market , By Type (ALA, EPA, DHA), Source (Marine, Nuts and seeds, Vegetable oils, Soya and soya products), Application (Dietary Supplement, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Food & Beverage, Pet Food, Fish Feed) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-omega-3-for-sports-nutrition-market

Nutritional Food Market , Products (Bakery and Cereals, Dairy Products, Meat, Fish and Eggs, Soy Products, Fats and Oils, and Others), Ingredients (Carotenoids, Dietary Fibres and Carbohydrates, Fatty Acids, Minerals, Anti-oxidants, Prebiotics, and Probiotics, Vitamins, Proteins, and Others), Application (Sports Nutrition, Weight Management, Immunity, Digestive Health, Clinical Nutrition, Cardio Health, Paediatric, Veterinary, Medical, Personalized and Others), Health (Allergies, Bone and Joint, Glucose Management, Cancer, Cardiovascular, Maternal and Infant and Skin) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-food-market

Nutritional Bar Market By Types (Protein Bars, Meal-Replacement Bars, Snacks Bars, Whole Food Bar and Others), Flavour (Chocolate, Fruits, Peanut Butter, Savoury, Spices and Others), Distribution Channel (Store-Based, Non-Store Based) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-bar-market

Nutritional Beverages Market , By Parameter (Vitamin Profile, Mineral Profile, Fat Profile, Moisture, Proteins, Total Dietary Fibre, Sugar Profile, Cholesterol, Calories), Product Type (Beverages, Snacks, Bakery and Confectionery, Meat and Poultry, Sauces, Dressings, Condiments, Dairy and Desserts, Fruits and Vegetables, Edible Fats and Oils, Baby Food, Others), Application (Health and Fitness, Medical, Sports, Others), Objective (Product Labelling, New Product Development, Regulation Compliance) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-nutritional-beverages-market

Oligosaccharides in Infant Nutrition Market , By Source (Bacteria, Plants, Algae, Fungi), Type (Galactoligosaccharides, Human Milk Oligosaccharides, Fructooligosaccharides), Form (Liquid, Powder) Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-oligosaccharides-in-infant-nutrition-market

Parenteral Nutrition Market , By Nutrient Type (Carbohydrates, Lipid Emulsion, Single Dose Amino Acid Solution, Trace Elements, Vitamins and Minerals), Consumer Type (Children and New-born, Adults), End-User (Clinic, Hospital, and Others) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-parenteral-nutrition-market

Lipid Nutrition Market , By Type (Omega-3, Omega-6, Medium-Chain Triglycerides (MCTs), Others), Source (Animal Source, Plant Source), Form (Powder, Liquid), Application (Dietary Supplements and Nutraceutical, Pharmaceutical, Infant Formula, Animal Nutrition, Food Fortification, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, Vietnam, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-lipid-nutrition-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfaction rate.

Contact Us: