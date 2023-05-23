Global Inspection Camera System Market Size To Exceed USD 1083.49 Million by 2032 | CAGR of 13.0%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Inspection Camera System Market Size is to grow from USD 317.26 million in 2022 to USD 1083.49 million by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.0% during the projected period. The rising adoption of inspection camera systems in various applications such as pipeline inspection, drain inspection, tank, medical inspection, and others in several industries including industrial, commercial, municipal, and others are expected to boost the demand for the inspection camera systems market during the forecast period.

An inspection camera system is a low-cost, automated method for inspecting a wide range of products and gathering data for inspection objectives in real time. These devices are also known as industrial inspection cameras and digital inspection cameras. These technologies can be incorporated into the manufacturing process to give a constant stream of data while checking and sorting products at breakneck speeds. They can, however, be found in a variety of enterprises that require quality control. The desire for inspection and obtaining a thorough view of the interior workings of various machinery through various inspection facilities is driving market adoption. Furthermore, because present methods only give 2D measurement and examination, there is a high demand in the industry for 3D inspection systems that offer compelling potential.

The municipal segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 34.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of end-users, the global inspection camera system market is segmented into industrial, commercial, municipal, and others. Among these, the municipal segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 34.7% over the forecast period. Because the municipal government of the metropolitan area manages water distribution, drainage, sewer, electricity cables, and other assets that require accurate assessment, the inspection camera system market in the municipal segment is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period.

The pipeline inspection segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the global inspection camera system market is segmented into pipeline inspection, drain inspection, tank, medical inspection, and others. Among these, the pipeline inspection segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. Pipe inspection is required at several stages of the supply chain, including procurement, manufacturing, construction, installation, and service.

The hardware segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of components, the global inspection camera system market is segmented into hardware and services. Among these, the hardware segment leads the market with the highest revenue share of 65.1% over the projected period, owing to the innovation of hardware systems in the market in recent years, which has made inspection procedures in confined areas more convenient for end-users.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America is dominating the market with more than 36.2% market share over the forecast period. The region's growth is aided by the rapid development of the industrialized hub. Furthermore, the demand for inspection in natural gas and oil pipeline developments throughout the region can be connected to this increase. On the contrary, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow the fastest during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Inspection Camera System Market include Pleora Technologies Inc., eInfochips, Clarcus Medical LLC, Eddyfi Technologies, Kintronics Inc., Pro-Vigil, Minicam Group, Ipek International Gmbh, CameraFTP, Camcloud, NDT Technologies (P) Ltd., CUES Inc., Exacq Technologies, Stealth Monitoring, OmniVision, I.C. LERCHER Solutions GmbH, Basler AG, Leica Microsystems, and among others.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, OmniVision announced its recently released OS05B CMOS image sensor in October 2022, which combines best-in-class pixel technology and quantum efficiency (QE) in a 5megapixel (MP) design for professional and high-end consumer security cameras, such as industrial and factory surveillance systems, webcams, and high-end baby monitors. The OS05B is suitable for professional security cameras, such as those used in industrial and manufacturing settings, where it is critical to record good video at night while also consuming little power.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Inspection Camera System Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Inspection Camera System Market, Component Analysis

Hardware

Services

Inspection Camera System Market, Application Analysis

Pipeline Inspection

Drain Inspection

Tank

Medical Inspection

Others

Inspection Camera System Market, End-Users Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Municipal

Others

Inspection Camera System Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



