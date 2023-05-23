Zero Net Energy Buildings Global Market Report 2023: Small Buildings Provide Big Opportunities

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zero Net Energy Buildings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report addresses opportunities in NZE buildings (both commercial and residential) on a broad regional basis divided into four segments: the Americas; Europe; the Middle East and Africa (MEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). Regional forecasts will include breakouts by building type (e.g., commercial, government, residential), as well as new construction versus renovation and by technology investment area (e.g., HVAC, lighting, building materials, design and consulting and construction services). Economic, environmental, regulatory, manufacturer and technological factors influencing demand are also discussed.
NZE building currently comprises a minimal share of the global construction market. It presently contains less than 1% of the worldwide building stock. But the investment opportunities in the NZE building sector are enormous.
The publisher estimates that the global NZE building market should increase from $42.9 billion in 2022 to $109.3 billion by the end of 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.
The global market is led by the Americas (including Latin American countries), with 47.4% of the total revenue generated by market participation in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected as the fastest-growing region due to the building boom both in China and other countries. By the end of 2027, APAC is expected to account for 33.2% of the global market for NZE building whereas Europe is expected to account for 18.5%.
The global data reflects the conversion of existing buildings to ZNE and new construction, with new construction driving global growth.
In this report, subsequent chapters will analyze both the progress and policies of selected countries. European Union (E.U.) measures and Europe's high energy costs should drive this region's largest countries toward ZNE.
Topics specifically excluded from the study as considered beyond the scope of this report include energy sourcing and business opportunities not directly tied to ZNE buildings, including utilities, energy arbitrage and efficiency measures for non-ZNE implementations.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for zero net energy buildings
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of zero net energy buildings market based on type, end-user, and region
- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast
- Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|135
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2027
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$42.8 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
|$109.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|20.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Overview
Chapter 3 Energy Conservation Measures and Lessons Learned from Early Adopters
- Energy Conservation Measures
- Lessons Learned from Early Adopters
- New Commercial Construction
- Hvac
- Lighting
- Retrofitting Commercial Buildings
- Major Renovations
Chapter 4 Renewable Energy Status
- Overview
- Heat Pumps
- Solar Power
- Bioenergy
Chapter 5 Government Regulations
- Introduction
- Department of Energy Reference Model
- California's Title 24 Example
- Government Incentives
- Industry Association Positions
- Zero Net Energy Verification
- European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive
- Asia-Pacific Rating Systems
- Australia
- Bangladesh
- China
- India
- Japan
- New Zealand
- South Korea
- Singapore's Green Mark
Chapter 6 Building Industry Opportunities
- Introduction
- Opportunities
- Small Buildings Provide Big Opportunities
- Generating Scale to Encourage Investment
- Leveraging City Groups
- Easing Energy Service Delivery
- Financing Considerations
- Improving Zero Net Energy Policy Test Value
- Aligning Projects to Building Investment Triggers
- Partnering With Members of the Ecosystem
- Tenants' Power to Influence Zero Net Energy
- Learning from Leaders
- Zero Net Energy Job Creation
- Economics and Renewable Options
- Off-Grid Zero Net Energy Buildings
- Zero Energy Beyond a Single Building
- Early Results of Zero Net Energy Measures
Chapter 7 Zneb Market by Project Type
- Global Market for Zneb by Project Type
- Regional Markets for Zneb by Project Type
Chapter 8 Zneb Market by Product/Service
- Global Market for Zneb by Product/Service
- Regional Markets for Zneb by Product/Service
Chapter 9 Zneb Market by Region
- Global Zneb Market by Region
- Americas
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East Africa
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
Chapter 11 Appendix: Other Company Profiles
Companies Mentioned
- Altura Associates Inc.
- Bouygues
- China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd.
- Daikin Industries Ltd.
- Effiage Construction
- Ferrovial
- Holcim
- Hochtief
- Integrated Environmental Solutions (Ies) Ltd.
- Johnson Controls International plc
- Kingspan Group plc
- Net Zero Energy Buildings Ltd.
- Saint-Gobain
- Schneider Electric
- Skanska
- Strabag
- Vinci
- Architectural Firms
- Aecom
- Aedas
- Dp Architects
- Foster & Partners
- Gensler
- Hok Group
- Ibi Group
- Nikken Sekkei
- Perkins & Will
- Samoo Architects & Engineers
- Construction Firms
- Acs Group
- Bechtel
- Fluor
- Saipem
- Building Systems Firms
- Abb
- General Electric
- Honeywell
- Siemens
- Leading Nze Buildings
- National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado
- Pearl River Tower
- Wwf Complex in Zeist, the Netherlands
- Cornell Tech Campus, New York City
- Pusat Tenaga Malaysia's Zero Energy Office
- Darla Moore School of Business
- Omega Center for Sustainable Living
- Suzlon's One Earth Headquarters
- Beddington Zero Energy Development
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3vp2jj
