Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocytes Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $15.56 Billion by 2027 at a 13.7% CAGR

The global tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market is expected to grow from $8.12 billion in 2022 to $9.31 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market is expected to grow to $15.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.7%.

The rising number of cancer patients is expected to propel the growth of the tumor infiltrated lymphocytes (TIL) market going forward. Cancer is a condition in which some cells in the body develop uncontrollably and spread to other regions of the body, leading to a range of health issues, some of which can be fatal. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes are a type of immune cell that can detect and destroy cancer cells. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes are extracted from a patient's tumor and grown externally in massive numbers in a laboratory before being infused back into the patient to assist the immune system in killing the cancer cells.

For instance, in January 2022, according to the American Cancer Society, a US-based volunteer health organization committed to cancer, in 2022, there were 1,918,030 new cancer cases and 609,360 cancer deaths projected. Whereas in 2020, there were 1,806,590 new cancer cases and 606,520 cancer deaths projected. Therefore, the rise in cancer patients will drive the tumor infiltrated lymphocyte market.



Technological advancements are a key trend in gaining popularity in the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market. Major companies operating in the tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes market are focused on developing technologically advanced solutions to strengthen their position in the market. For instance, in May 2022, Obsidian Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biotechnology firm that develops engineered tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL cells) and gene treatments, announced the release of cytoDRIVE technology.

The new technology's data shows how to precisely regulate the time and level of protein activity using FDA-approved small chemicals. Using powerful cytokines like IL12 to support cell treatments, is a potential technique for treating solid cancers. The findings show that numerous cytokines, including IL12, IL23, IL2, and IFN, may be regulated robustly and reversibly, possibly allowing for their safe usage in adoptive cell therapy applications.



In January 2021, Turnstone Biologics Corporation, a US-based diagnostic biotechnology firm that is pioneering the development of cancer immunotherapies, acquired Myst Therapeutics Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition provides Turnstone Biologics Corp. with full rights to Myst Therapeutics Inc.'s technology, complete R&D resources, current development partnerships, and a portfolio of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) projects. Myst Therapeutics Inc. is a US-based biotechnology company that focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies employing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) and the development of novel T-cell therapeutics for solid tumors.



North America was the largest region in the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market in 2022. The regions covered in the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the tumor infiltrating lymphocytes market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



