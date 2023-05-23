Absorbent Mats Market is Set to Reach US$ 4.1 Bn by year 2031-end, and Expected to Grow at a Whopping CAGR of 5.5%. - Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - According to market report by TMR, the global absorbent mats market is likely to reach US$ 4.1 Bn by end of 2031.



Absorbent mats are specifically designed to protect floors and prevent falls and slips. These mats are made of different materials such as rubber, nitrile, PVC, polypropylene, and others. These are available in various types such as chemical absorbents, grease & oil absorbents, and universal absorbents.

Rise in preference for absorbent mats in end-user industries, such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, chemicals, oil & gas, automotive, and others, is projected to drive the global absorbent mats market during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Absorbent Mats Market: Growth Drivers

Absorbent mats have gained traction in the past years. Usage of absorbent mats is increasing in industrial applications to provide safety and security to the workforce. These factors are expected to propel the absorbent mats industry growth.





Industrialization has led to the migration of individuals to developing countries and densely populated regions. This is likely to provide immense growth opportunities in the absorbent mats market. Rise in urbanization has increased demand for food & beverages.





Extensive usage of absorbent mats in this industry is anticipated to bolster industry growth in the near future. Furthermore, regulatory bodies of several countries are initiating regulations regarding the safety of employees, which is expected to present lucrative business opportunities in the absorbent mats market.





Expanding usage of absorbent mats in different end-use industries is likely to augment the market. The absorbent mats market is expected to grow rapidly due to usage in various applications. Digitalization is gaining pace across the globe and has contributed to the awareness about the usage of absorbent mats. This is likely to propel the absorbent mats market in the next few years.

Rise in awareness about hygiene in industrial settings coupled with safety concerns related to workers is projected to create significant business opportunities in the absorbent mats market



Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue US$ 2.5 Bn Estimated Value US$ 4.1 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 5.5% Forecast Period 2023-2031 No. of Pages 130 Pages Market Segmentation Material, Category, End-user, Price, Distribution Channel Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered NoTrax Justrite Safety Group, Liquid Safety Solutions (Spilfyter), New Pig Corporation, Little Rapids Corporation (Graham Medical), Safetec of America, Inc., McAllister Mills, Inc., COBA Europe Ltd, Can-Ross Environmental Services Ltd, Brady Corporation, PONZI Srl

Key Findings of Absorbent Mats Market Report

The polypropylene (PP) material segment is anticipated to be driven by expanding use of PP due to efficient absorbency as compared to conventional materials such as stone, glass, or wood. This material absorbs a large amount of liquid and proves to be efficient in applications such as wastewater treatment and sludge dewatering.

PP mats are reusable, durable, and robust, and can be used effectively on industrial surfaces to avoid any kind of mishap due to falls or slips. Increase in demand for PP mats in industrial applications has augmented business growth.

Grease & oil-absorbing mats have gained momentum in industrial settings, as there are oil spills during manufacturing processes. However, these spills can cause accidents and risk the life of the employees. Thus, absorbent mats are used to cover the floors and ensure the safety of workers. Moreover, these mats absorb the oil and can be reused.



Absorbent Mats Market: Regional Dimensions

Asia Pacific is expected to be at the forefront of the global absorbent mats market owing to increase in applications of absorbent mats in various end-use industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food & beverages.

The market in North America and Europe is likely to witness rapid growth due to the stringent safety standards laid down by the regulatory bodies regarding worker safety.

Absorbent Mats Market: Competitive Landscape

The absorbent mats market comprises well-established players who are competing fiercely to strengthen their foothold. Large players are engaging M&A, JVs, and partnerships to increase their market share. Furthermore, R&D activities are vital for the growth of the absorbent mats market.

Key players invest in these activities to develop innovative formulations and plan strategies to expand the market reach across the globe. The novel manufacturing techniques have assisted in meeting the escalating demand for absorbent mats.



Launch of websites for safety products and the simplified access to these online platforms has created immense growth opportunities in the global market. Novel innovations in the industry such as attractive floor mats with printed messages help in making the ambiance safe and attractive. In addition, these mats can be cleaned with ease. Thus, the absorbent mats market is expected to witness substantial growth in the near future.

Key players in the absorbent mats market are:

New Pig Corporation

Can-Ross Environment

NoTrax Justrite Safety Group

Liquid Safety Solutions

Can-Ross Environmental Services Ltd.

PONZI Srl

McAllister Mills Inc.

Brady Corporation

Absorbent Mats Market: Segmentation



Material

Polypropylene

PVC

Nitrile

Rubber

Others

Category

Grease & oil Absorbing Mats

Chemical Absorbent Mats

Universal Absorbent Mats



End-user

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Chemicals

Oil& Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Price

Low

Medium

High



Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



