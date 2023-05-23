The INNOCN Ultra-Wide Curved Monitor 39G1R upgrades the Steam Deck Gaming Experience

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has emerged as an unrivaled powerhouse in the highly competitive industry of gaming monitors, revolutionizing the market by delivering unparalleled value and affordability. With its wide range of monitors, INNOCN continues to solidify its position as a leading player in the industry.





INNOCN's impressive lineup includes the 39" Ultra-wide Curved Gaming Monitor 39G1R. This large monitor is appropriate for a variety of occasions, but it has gained notable recognition as the ideal gaming monitor for handheld gaming PCs like the popular Steam Deck. The Steam Deck pairs flawlessly with the 39G1R ultra-wide monitor thanks to its high-performance processor, which is capable of seamlessly handling modern games without any screen glitches or lagging graphics.

The Steam Deck offers multiple connectivity options, including three USB 3.1 inputs, a Gigabit Ethernet input, an HDMI 2.0 input, and a DisplayPort 1.4 input, facilitating seamless connections with gaming accessories. The monitor's outstanding performance is complemented by the Steam Deck's 40Whr battery, which allows gamers to play for up to 8 hours.

What sets the 39G1R apart are its remarkable features, including an R3000 curvature and the ability to tilt, swivel, and adjust its height, allowing users to create their perfect setup. With a QHD 2K resolution of 2560 x 1440p and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz, this monitor ensures crystal-clear visuals. Additionally, the expansive 39-inch size, coupled with outstanding color characteristics such as 99% sRGB, a 3000:1 contrast ratio, and HDR 10 support, makes images appear incredibly lifelike.

Customers in both the United States and the European Union can take advantage of the latest coupons to acquire the highly sought-after 39G1R Gaming Monitor. Amazon US customers can purchase this monitor for the attractive price of $419.99, while Amazon EU customers can enjoy it for €399 (DE, FR, IT, ES). These discounted prices are valid until May 31st, 2023, at 23:45 GMT+2.

Product Links:

US: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B9GVCCLH

DE: https://www.amazon.de/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M

FR: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M

IT: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M

ES: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0BFH7BZ5M

Media Contact

Manufacturer's Name: Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Limited

Manufacturer's Official Website: https://www.innocn.com/

Manufacturer's Email Address: marketing@innocn.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e4d117d-9d6f-4464-8541-1ea0c311a8e0