INNOCN 13K1F OLED Portable Monitor Takes Asus ROG Ally Gaming to New Levels

Shenzhen,China, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) is an award-winning company known for its exceptional portable monitor designs. With its commitment to innovation, INNOCN has received recognition not only from consumers but also from popular news publications, including Rolling Stone. These accolades highlight INNOCN's dedication to showcasing the value of its creations and pushing the boundaries of technology.

The INNOCN 13K1F 13.3 Inch OLED Portable Monitor has revolutionized the way consumers utilize monitors. People rely on the 13K1F monitor to elevate their gaming experience, improve work activities, and upgrade home entertainment. This impressive monitor features a 13.3-inch display with a 1920 X 1080p resolution, delivering stunning visuals. Its outstanding color aspects, such as a 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 10Bits of color depth, and a remarkable 100000:1 contrast ratio, ensure vibrant and lifelike imagery. Moreover, the 13K1F OLED monitor is TUV certified, incorporating built-in technology that reduces blue light emission and safeguards users' eyes. With a rapid 1ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate, users enjoy a seamless viewing experience free of image tearing.

The compatibility of the 13K1F monitor with gaming handhelds, such as the Asus ROG Ally, elevates the gaming experience to new heights. The Asus ROG Ally impresses with its AMD Z1 Extreme technology, FreeSync Premium, and stunning 120Hz variable refresh screen, delivering smooth gameplay and clear graphics. By seamlessly connecting to monitors like the INNOCN 13K1F Portable OLED Monitor and utilizing multiple controllers, the Asus ROG Ally takes multiplayer gaming to a whole new level, immersing players in an unforgettable and exhilarating gaming adventure.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime customers have the opportunity to purchase the INNOCN 13K1F monitor for only $149.99 until May 31st, 2023. This exclusive pricing includes a $100 Prime discount, making it an outstanding value. Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer before the sale ends.

