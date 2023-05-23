Epazz Has Formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to Hold Its Intellectual Properties for Battery Technologies

CHICAGO, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today the company has formed Galaxy Batteries Inc. to house its intellectual properties for battery technology intellectual properties. Epazz has been working on special battery technologies for high-powered devices and aircrafts. Epazz is in the process of filing patents for its battery technology and believes, in the future, Galaxy Batteries could become an independent company.

Many of the projects Epazz is working on require the high-powered batteries needed to run highly specialized devices. The company recently launched galaxybatteries.com to use as its battery technology subsidiary.

CEO Shaun Passley, Ph.D., said, “When we first started the drone project back in 2019, we could not have foreseen all of the technologies we needed to create in order to meet our requirements. As the project has taken shape, new opportunities have risen. We’re evaluating how best to monetize the varied technologies we have developed and how best to provide value to the company.”

About ZenaDrone Inc. ( https://www.zenadrone.com/ )

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology, which uses machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone Inc. began with the goal of revolutionizing the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent and multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate companies, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications that organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software ) and Provitrac™ ( an applicant-tracking system ).

