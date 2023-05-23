Global DC-DC Converter Market Size To Grow USD 29.86 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 10.2%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global DC-DC Converter Market Size is to grow from USD 11.28 billion in 2022 to USD 29.86 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.2% during the projected period. The rising adoption of energy-efficient power electronics in various industry verticals such as telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, medical, transportation, information technology, consumer electronics, energy, and power, and others are expected to boost the demand for the DC-DC converter market during the forecast period.

DC-to-DC converters, often known as dc choppers, are power electronics components that convert one DC voltage source with variable values and, in some cases, polarity to another. DC-DC converters use semiconductors such as insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), power metal-oxide-semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), thyristors, or other power-controlled semiconductor devices, as well as diodes and LC circuits. The DC-DC converter is used in many industries, including consumer electronics, information technology and communications, energy and electricity, and automotive. It's also found in computers, laptops, mobile phones, spacecraft power systems, transportation, and lighting. The rising popularity of electric vehicles, the increased use of DC-DC converters in railway applications, and an overall increase in demand for electrical components are the primary factors driving the growth of the global DC-DC Converter market. Furthermore, a number of variables, such as rising power consumption and increased industrial automation, are driving the market.

Global DC-DC Converter Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Isolated and Non-Isolated), By Output Type (Single, Dual, Triple, and Multiple), By Output Power (0.5-9W, 10-29W, 30-99W, 100-250W, 250-500W, 500-1000W, and >1000W), By Industry Verticals (Telecommunication, Automotive, Manufacturing, Aerospace and Defense, Medical, Transportation, Information Technology, Consumer Electronics, Energy and Power, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

The IT & telecommunication segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 33.7% over the forecast period.

On the basis of industry verticals, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into telecommunication, automotive, manufacturing, aerospace & defense, medical, transportation, information technology, consumer electronics, energy and power, and others. Among these, IT & telecommunication are dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 33.7% over the forecast period. This increase is primarily driven by considerations such as energy efficiency, voltage management, signal integrity, capacity savings, and many more.

The isolated segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into isolated and non-isolated. Among these, isolated is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. In an isolated DC-DC converter, the transformer separates the power source channel from the output supply channel. Because of rising consumer electronics demand, the total market for isolated DC-DC converters will grow throughout the projected period.

The DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the forecast period.

On the basis of form factor, the global DC-DC converter market is segmented into SIP, DIP, DIN Rail, Box, Chassis Mount, Discrete, and Brick. Among these, the DIN rail segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share of 38.6% over the forecast period. Because of the wide input voltage range and programmable characteristics of these DC-DC converters, it is straightforward to integrate variable voltage equipment into production processes.

Asia Pacific dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is dominating the market with more than 35.28% market share over the forecast period. Because of the increasing development of technically superior power converters in the region, Asia Pacific leads the worldwide DC-DC converter market. Furthermore, India has begun significant moves toward electrification of the public transportation industry, resulting in an increased demand for cost-effective and trustworthy charging infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global DC-DC Converter Market include Flex Ltd., ABB, Infineon Technologies AG, General Electric (GE), RECOM Power GmbH, Delta Electronics, Traco Electronic AG, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Lambda Corporation, Ericsson, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Vicor Corporation, Analog Devices, Inc., Crane Holdings, Co., NXP Semiconductor, STMicroelectronics, Renesas Electronics Corporation, and among others.

Recent Developments

On January 2023, Micross Components, Inc. ("Micross") signed into a definitive agreement to purchase Infineon's HiRel DC-DC converter business, including hybrid and bespoke board-based power products, according to Infineon Technologies AG. This sale will allow Infineon to focus more on core semiconductor advancements for the high-reliability market while deemphasizing businesses that require more tailored product offerings for the high-reliability industry. The transaction is expected to finalize in the first quarter of 2023.

In November 2022, The TDK-Lambda brand PH1200A280 complete brick DC-DC converters have been introduced by TDK Corporation. The modules produce isolated, regulated 12V, 24V, 28V, 36V, and 48V outputs and are rated at 1200W with an input voltage range of 200 to 425Vdc. The converters are ideal for dispersed power systems with 380V DC input that use non-isolated AC-DC power sources. Other applications for a power module-based solution include semiconductor production, communication systems, test and measurement, and specialized power supplies.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global DC-DC Converter Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

DC-DC Converter Market , Product Type Analysis

Isolated

Non-Isolated

DC-DC Converter Market, Output Type Analysis

Single

Dual

Triple

Multiple

DC-DC Converter Market, Output Power Analysis

0.5-9W

10-29W

30-99W

100-250W

250-500W

500-1000W

>1000W

DC-DC Converter Market, By Form Factor

SIP

DIP

DIN Rail

Box

Chassis Mount

Discrete

Brick

DC-DC Converter Market, Regional Analysis

Telecommunication

Automotive

Manufacturing

Aerospace and Defense

Medical

Transportation

Information Technology

Consumer Electronics

Energy and Power

Others

DC-DC Converter Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



