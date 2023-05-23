Global Single Cell Analysis in Genomics Market Analysis Report 2023: Trends, Challenges, Strategies, Companies, and Products

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Single Cell Analysis in Genomics: Next-Generation Sequencing and Other Technology, 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Single Cell Analysis in Genomics report focuses on the market for single cell genomics products. Analyzed are the hardware, service of the hardware, software, and consumables included for the sequencing step and other types of downstream analysis.

The report analyzes trends, challenges, strategies, companies, and products. Market share estimates and revenue growth forecasts are also provided. The competitive situation, deals, and products are covered. Historical data for 2022 is included, with forecast data spanning 2023-2027.

Single Cell Analysis in Genomics: Next-Generation Sequencing and Other Technology, 2023-2027 provides the most current market research into single cell genomics and the companies that participate in this market. Some of the key market trends covered in the report include the following:

Increasing number of cells profiled

Multi-omics focus, products

Spatial/in situ genomics, transcriptomics

Data analysis challenges; software and IT introductions

Convergence of technological advances

Litigation

Companies Profiled include:

10X Genomics

Bio-Rad

Do Bio

Illumina

Mission Bio

Qiagen

Standard BioTools

Takara Bio

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Single Cell Genomics Market, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2023 ($M)

Single Cell Genomics Market, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022 ($M)

Scope and Methodology

Chapter 2: Introduction

Introduction

Applications

Infectious Disease

Understanding Cancer with miRNAs

Atherosclerosis Research

Neurological

Market Trends

Increasing Numbers of Cells Analyzed

Significant Interest in Multi-omics

Spatial Transcriptomics, In Situ Techniques Gaining Traction

Data Analysis, Data Volumes, High Dimensionality Challenging

Convergence of Technological Advances

Litigation With Most Major Companies

Deals, Collaborations

Single Cell Genomics Market Collaborations and Deals

Chapter 3: Market Analysis

Revenues Forecast

Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2027 ($M)

Single Cell Genomics Market Revenue Share, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/ Hardware), 2022-2027 (%)

Single Cell Genomics Market Revenues, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2022-2027 ($M)

Single Cell Genomics Market Growth, by Segment (Consumables, Instruments/Hardware), 2023-2027 (%)

Regional Shares

Single Cell Genomics Market, Regional Shares by Region/Continent (APAC, Europe, North America, ROW), 2022 ($M) (%)

Single Cell Genomics Market, Regional Shares by Region/Continent (APAC, Europe, North America, ROW), 2022 ($M) (%)

Competitive Analysis

Single Cell Genomics Market, Company Involvement

Products

Single Cell Genomics Selected Products/Technologies, 2022

Single Cell Genomics Market Product Introductions, 2017-2023

Chapter 4: Company Profiles

