Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size to Hit USD 1,257.77 Billion by 2027 | With 8.20% of CAGR

Pune, India, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global non-alcoholic beverages market size is anticipated to rise significantly on account of the current trend of health and fitness and the rising inclination towards healthy beverages. As per a recent published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027,” the value of this market was USD 919.13 billion in 2019 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 8.20% between 2020 to 2027 to reach USD 1,257.77 billion by the end of 2027.

Get a Free Sample Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/non-alcoholic-beverages-market-101927

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. (Texas, U.S.)

Monster Beverage Corp (California, U.S.)

PepsiCo, Inc. (New York, U.S.)

ITO EN Ltd (Tokyo, Japan)

The Coca-Cola Company (Georgia, U.S.)

Reed’s, Inc. (Norwalk, U.S.)

The Kraft Heinz Company (Chicago, U.S.)

Appalachian Brewing Co. (Harrisburg, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Arca Continental SAB de CV (Monterrey, Mexico)

Others

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 8.20% 2027 Value Projection USD 1,257.77 Billion Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Size in 2019 USD 919.13 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 160 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Type

By Distribution Channel

By Geography Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Growth Drivers Increasing Popularity of Refreshment Drinks to Aid in Favor

The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been devastating. The healthcare sector is facing a crisis of professionals and medical facilities and is not able to suffice to the needs of the increasing patient pool. Most of the regional and international businesses are also at halt owing to the imposition of lockdown by the governments of various nations. We hope to overcome this situation soon as various research and development centres are focusing on the development of an antidote to fight the novel coronavirus.

We at Fortune Business Insights are offering special insightful reports on the basis of various markets impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. These reports evaluate the pros and cons of the market and its future prospect. Such information will help investors accordingly prepare for the future.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/non-alcoholic-beverages-market-101927

The Report is based on the following factors:

A 360-degree overview of the market focusing on drivers, restraints, challenges, and upcoming opportunities

Nature of market and list of key players operating in the market for non-alcoholic beverages

Detailed list of segmentation with names and figures of leading segments

Future of the market

Drivers & Restraints:

Increasing Popularity of Refreshment Drinks to Aid in Favor

The increasing prevalence of various acute and chronic diseases have encouraged people to adopt a healthy lifestyle. These habits include regular exercise and fitness and consumption of nutritional food and beverage products. The rising inclination towards healthy lifestyle and eating habits is the key factor promoting the global non-alcoholic beverages market growth. In addition to this, the increasing popularity of refreshment drinks and the advent of innovative flavors and taste will add a boost to the growth of the market in the forecast period.

On the contrary, the fluctuating prices of raw materials to make non-alcoholic beverages and fluctuation in their availability, especially for seasonal fruits may cause major hindrance to the market in the coming years.

Nevertheless, the evolution of e-commerce platforms and the rising production of soft drinks to suffice the needs of consumers are likely to help the market witness lucrative growth opportunities in the forthcoming years.

Segmentation:

The carbonated Soft Drinks Segment Emerged as Dominant Owing to its Refreshing Properties

Among all segments in type, the carbonated soft drinks segment earned 39.80% share in 2019 and emerged as dominant. This segment is holding the largest beverage industry market share on account of its refreshing properties and cost-efficiency.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Held Largest Shares Attributing to the Rising Disposable Income of People

Among all regions, Asia Pacific held the largest non-alcoholic beverages market share in 2019. This is attributable to the increasing modernization and adoption of western habits among people that resulted in rise in expenditure on beverage products. On the other side, the North American market earned USD 199.53 billion and will showcase significant growth in the coming years on account of rising demand for sports drinks and RTD beverages in the region. Besides this, the Europe market will witness a notable growth on account of the decline in consumption of alcoholic beverages and increasing popularity of ‘better-for-you” products, thereby promoting the consumption of healthy soft drinks.

Inquire Before Buying:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/non-alcoholic-beverages-market-101927

Competitive Landscape:

Coca-Cola Company is Dominating Market Attributing to Continuous Innovations

The global market for non-alcoholic beverages is consolidated in nature on account of the presence of a handful of players holding major shares such as Nestle S.A., The Coca Cola Company, and PepsiCo Inc. Among these, the market is dominated by the Coca-Cola Company accounting to the continuous innovations in their beverage products. This includes VitaminWater range, probiotic drinks, fermented drinks, and RTD beverages, among others. In March 2019, this company launched a new drink of Jaljeera flavor into the Indian market. Other players operating in this market are engaging and investing heavily on innovative product launches to gain a competitive edge in the market competition. Some others are engaging in collaborative efforts such as agreements and contracts, joint ventures, and partnerships, to attract significant revenues to the beverage industry market share in the coming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Supply Chain & Regulatory Analysis Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Trade Analysis Impact of COVID-19 on Beverage Consumption Trend Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Type Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Carbonated Soft Drinks RTD Coffee & Tea Bottled Water Fruit Beverages Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Food Services Sector Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retails By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa

North America Non-alcoholic Beverages Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type Carbonated Soft Drinks RTD Coffee & Tea Bottled Water Fruit Beverages Others By Distribution Channel Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets Food Services Sector Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retails By Country U.S Canada Mexico



TOC Continued...!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/non-alcoholic-beverages-market-101927

Industry Developments:

December 2019 – The launch of a greenhouse accelerator program in 2020 was announced in North America by PepsiCo Co. to help smart startup companies provide the base for following up with the current trends in the non-alcoholic beverage segment and earn a position in the market competition.

Read Related Insights:

RTD Coffee Market Size to Reach USD 42.36 Billion by 2027; Growing Adoption of Fast-paced Lifestyle Habits will Bode Well for Market Growth, says Fortune Business Insights™

Bubble Tea Market to Worth USD 4.08 Billion by 2030 | With a CAGR of 7.51%

Green Tea Market to Hit USD 23.66 Billion by 2027 | Rising Awareness about the Health Benefits of Green Tea to Drive Market Growth

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™