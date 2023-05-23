Malted Barley Market Will Revenue to Cross USD 15890 million by 2029 Research by Business Opportunities, Top Companies report covers, Market-specific challenges, consumption by Regional data

PUNE, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malted Barley Market" research report focus on overall information that can help to take decisions on current market situation.

Malted Barley Market Report Contains 2023: -

Complete overview of the global Malted Barley Market

Top Country data and analysis for United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, Australia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, etc. It also throws light on the progress of key regional Malted Barley Markets such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa

Description and analysis of Malted Barley market potential by type, Deep Dive, disruption, application capacity, end use industry

impact evaluation of most important drivers and restraints, and dynamics of the global Malted Barley Market and current trends in the enterprise

According to our Researcher latest study, the global Malted Barley market size was valued at USD 12780 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15890 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 3.2% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

On the basis of product type, Basic Malt represent the largest share of the worldwide Malted Barley market, with 84% share. In the applications, Brewing segment is estimated to be the largest end-use industry segment of the market, with 83% share of global market. Europe holds the major share in the market, with a share of 54%.

This report profiles key players in the global Malted Barley market based on the following parameters - company overview, production, value, price, gross margin, product portfolio, geographical presence, and key developments. Key companies covered as a part of this study include Boortmalt, Malteurop, Groupe Soufflet, Viking Malt and United Malt, etc.

Malted Barley Market Segmentation: -

This report is a detailed and comprehensive analysis for global Malted Barley market. Both quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented by manufacturers, by region & country, by Type and by Application. Company profiles and product examples of selected competitors, along with market share estimates of some of the selected leaders for the year 2023, are provided.



Key Features:



Global Malted Barley market size and forecasts, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (K MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029



Global Malted Barley market size and forecasts by region and country, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (K MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029



Global Malted Barley market size and forecasts, by Type and by Application, in consumption value ($ Million), sales quantity (K MT), and average selling prices (USD/MT), 2018-2029



Global Malted Barley market shares of main players, shipments in revenue ($ Million), sales quantity (K MT), and ASP (USD/MT), 2018-2023



The Primary Objectives in This Report Are:



To determine the size of the total market opportunity of global and key countries

To assess the growth potential for Malted Barley

To forecast future growth in each product and end-use market

To assess competitive factors affecting the marketplace

researcher's latest report provides a deep insight into the global Malted Barley Market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from a macro overview of the market to micro details of the market size, competitive landscape, development trend, niche market, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc.

Malted Barley Market segments help decision-makers direct the product, sales, and marketing strategies, and can power your product development cycles by informing how you make product offerings for different segments.

Market segment by Type

Basic Malt

Special Malt

Market segment by Application

Brewing

Food Industry

Others

Market segment by Region/Country including: -

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia, etc.)

Key Players in the Malted Barley Market: -

Boortmalt

Malteurop

Groupe Soufflet

Viking Malt

United Malt

Rahr Malting Company

Avangard-Agro

Muntons Malt

COFCO

Shun Tai Mai bud Group

Beidahuang Group

Jiangsu Nongken

Dalian Xingze

Tsingtao

Key Benefits of Malted Barley Market Research Report:

Types, applications, regions, and key players covered in the study

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Malted Barley Market

Sales, price, revenue, market share, and growth rate are covered in the report sales channels, distributors, traders, dealers, etc. are covered in the report

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:



Chapter 1, to describe Malted Barley product scope, market overview, market estimation caveats and base year.



Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Malted Barley, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Malted Barley from 2018 to 2023.



Chapter 3, the Malted Barley competitive situation, sales quantity, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.



Chapter 4, the Malted Barley breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales quantity, consumption value and growth by regions, from 2018 to 2029.



Chapter 5 and 6, to segment the sales by Type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2018 to 2029.



Chapter 7, 8, 9, 10 and 11, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales quantity, consumption value and market share for key countries in the world, from 2017 to 2022.and Malted Barley market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2024 to 2029.



Chapter 12, market dynamics, drivers, restraints, trends, Porters Five Forces analysis, and Influence of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War.



Chapter 13, the key raw materials and key suppliers, and industry chain of Malted Barley.



Chapter 14 and 15, to describe Malted Barley sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion.

1.To study and analyze the global Malted Barleyconsumption (value) by key regions/countries, product type and application

2.To understand the structure of Malted Barley Market by identifying its various sub segments.

3.Focuses on the key global Malted Barleymanufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

4.To analyze the Malted Barley with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

5.To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

6.To project the consumption of Malted Barley submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

7.To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

8.To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

