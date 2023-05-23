Mexico Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook Q1 2023 Update: Sector to Reach $18.06 Billion by 2028 at a 20.5% CAGR

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the conversational commerce industry in Mexico is expected to grow by 26.0% on annual basis to reach US$7,124.2 million in 2023.



The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.5% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in the country will increase from US$7,124.2 million in 2023 to reach US$18,064.0 million by 2028.



This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view on emerging business and investment market opportunities.



Scope



This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Mexico. Below is a summary of key market segments:



Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

Transaction Value

Transaction Volume

Average Value Per Transaction

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

AI-Based Virtual Assistants

Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

Chatbots

Digital Voice Assistants

OTT Messaging

RCS Messaging

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

Web-Based

App-Based

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

Retail Shopping Market By Chatbots

Travel & Hospitality Market By Chatbots

Online Food Service Market By Chatbots

Media and Entertainment Market By Chatbots

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Chatbots

Financial Services Market By Chatbots

Technology Products and Services Market By Chatbots

Other Sectors Market By Chatbots

Retail Shopping Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Travel & Hospitality Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Online Food Service Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Media and Entertainment Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Healthcare and Wellness Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Financial Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Technology Products and Services Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Other Sectors Market By Digital Voice Assistants

Retail Shopping Market By OTT Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By OTT Messaging

Online Food Service Market By OTT Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By OTT Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By OTT Messaging

Financial Services Market By OTT Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By OTT Messaging

Other Sectors Market By OTT Messaging

Retail Shopping Market By RCS Messaging

Travel & Hospitality Market By RCS Messaging

Online Food Service Market By RCS Messaging

Media and Entertainment Market By RCS Messaging

Healthcare and Wellness Market By RCS Messaging

Financial Services Market By RCS Messaging

Technology Products and Services Market By RCS Messaging

Other Sectors Market By RCS Messaging

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

Large Enterprise

Medium-Sized Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Mexico Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Mexico Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

Software Application

IT Services

Consulting Services

Mexico Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

Retail Shopping

Travel & Hospitality

Online Food Service

Media and Entertainment

Healthcare and Wellness

Financial Services

Technology Products and Services

Other Sectors

