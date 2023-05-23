Organic Solar Cell Market Size Expected to Reach USD 101.29 Million in 2027 | High Demand for Electricity to Aid Growth

Pune, India, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global organic solar cell market is set to gain impetus from the rapid infrastructure development and increasing population growth. It would propel the demand for electricity worldwide. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a new report, titled, “Organic Solar Cell Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis By Application (Building Integrated Photovoltaic {BIPV}, Portable Electronics, Defense Application, Conventional Solar, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”

The report further states that the organic solar cell market size was USD 55.63 million in 2019. It is projected to grow from USD 44.9 million in 2020 to USD 101.29 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.30% between 2020-2027.



Organic Solar Cell Market Scope:



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020 to 2027 CAGR 12.30 % 2027 Value Projection USD 101.29 million Base Year 2019 Market Size in 2019 USD 55.63 million Historical Data for 2016-2018 No. of Pages 180 Segments covered By Application and Region Growth Drivers Surging Demand for BIPV to Drive Growth of the Market Favorable Government Initiatives and Policies to Fuel Growth

COVID-19 Impact:

Delay in Solar Projects to Hamper Growth amid COVID-19 Pandemic Globally

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a huge toll on the global economy. Owing to the prolonged social distancing and lockdown measure, various industries are facing labor shortages, disturbances in supply chains, delay in projects, and halt of manufacturing activities. In India, for instance, numerous solar projects are currently being postponed or delayed as most of the components are imported from China. The pandemic has also caused order backlogs.

Drivers & Restraints:

Urgent Need to Protect Buildings from Harsh Climatic Conditions will Spur Growth



The emergence of building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) products is set to accelerate the organic solar cell market growth in the upcoming years. These products provide several enhanced functionalities to a building, unlike conventional construction materials. It can effectively convert buildings into energy producers from energy consumers. But, to achieve this, the BIPV technology has to be blended with the modern construction technology. Besides, it is capable of protecting buildings from noises and harsh climatic conditions. However, the lack of awareness about new technologies in the field of organic solar cells may obstruct growth in the forthcoming years.



Regional Insights

Europe to Remain at the Forefront Owing to Increasing Investments to Develop New Technologies

Geographically, Europe generated 17.49 million in terms of revenue in 2019. It is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period stoked by the rising investments in the development of organic solar cell technology. It is mainly set to occur in the U.K., France, and Germany.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is likely to show significant growth fueled by the rising investments in Japan and China. In India and China, government agencies are supporting the usage of renewable resources for generating power.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Partnerships & R&D Activities to Create Novel Products

The global market is consolidated because of the presence of a limited number of manufacturers. They are mainly focusing on collaborations and partnerships to participate in new projects. Some of the academic institutes are conducting extensive research to develop innovative organic solar cells. Below are the two latest industry developments

January 2020: Researchers of Aarhus University, Denmark developed a microscopic organic PV technology. It can be utilized to create neural stimulating scaffolds in the human body that will control lights. It can also help to provide a non-invasive therapeutic treatment method

October 2018: Heliatek installed around 185 m² of organic photovoltaic films in the warehouse of Duisburger Hafen AG. It is considered to be the largest facade installation of organic solar cells to date.

List of Key Players Covered in the Report

Heliatek (Germany)

ARMOR (France)

infinityPV ApS (Denmark)

Solarmer Energy, Inc. (U.S.)

NanoFlex Power Corporation (U.S.)

Optodot (U.S.)

Eni (Italy)

New Energy Technologies Inc. (U.S.)

Novaled GmbH (Germany)

Brite Solar (Greece)

