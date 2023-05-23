Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size To Exceed USD 3.18 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 7.1%

New York, United States , May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size is to grow from USD 1.59 billion in 2022 to USD 3.18 billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during the projected period. Several factors are driving the market, including rising demand for safe drinking water, rising public health concerns about waterborne diseases, and stringent government water quality regulations. The market is also being driven by rising consumer awareness of the importance of water quality and the need for regular testing.

The global microbiological testing of water market is an expanding industry that involves the detection of microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, fungi, and parasites in water. This testing is crucial for ensuring the safety of drinking water and preventing the spread of waterborne diseases. Typhoid affects 11 to 20 million people worldwide each year, according to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report. The global microbiological testing of water market's major players is heavily investing in research and development to produce sophisticated technologies and techniques for testing that can improve the accuracy and efficiency of water testing. For instance, in November 2022, IDEXX, a global leader in rapid microbiology testing for water, acquired Tecta-PDS, a forward-thinking Canadian company that has automated water-based microbiology testing for variables like E. coli and total coliforms. With this acquisition, IDEXX expands its water microbiology testing options for both laboratory and in-field testing.

Technological advancements in microbiological testing methods such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR), enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and flow cytometry are driving the market. These advanced testing methods detect microbiological contaminants in water with greater accuracy and efficiency. However, water microbiological testing can be costly, especially when advanced technologies such as PCR or flow cytometry are used. This can be a barrier for smaller businesses and organizations that lack the financial resources to invest in testing.

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Pathogen Type (Coliform, Legionella, Clostridium, Salmonella, and Vibrio), By Type (Instruments, Reagents & Test Kits), By Water Type (Industrial water and Drinking & Bottle), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2022 – 2032

Coliform is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the global microbiological testing of water market during the forecast period.

The global microbiological testing of water market is classified into coliform, legionella, clostridium, salmonella, and vibrio pathogens. Among these, the coliform segment is projected to grow at the highest rate throughout the forecast period in the global microbiological testing of water market. Its popularity can be attributed to its widespread use as a water quality indicator. Coliform bacteria are commonly used as water quality indicators because they can indicate the presence of fecal contamination in water.

The instruments segment is expected to grow at the highest pace in the global microbiological testing of water market over the projected period.

The global microbiological testing of water market is divided into three types: instruments, reagents, and test kits. The instruments segment, among these, is anticipated to expand at the fastest rate in the global microbiological testing of water market throughout the forecast period. The increase can be attributed to the industry's increasing acceptance of automated and high-throughput systems.

The drinking & bottle segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global microbiological testing of water market during the forecast period.

The global microbiological testing of water market is divided into two segments based on water type: industrial water and drinking & bottle water. Due to the high demand for safe and clean drinking water worldwide, the drinking & bottle water segment is expected to hold the largest share of the global microbiological testing of water market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the microbiological testing of water market over the predicted timeframe.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the microbiological testing of water market during the forecast period. Water quality monitoring infrastructure and regulatory frameworks are well-established in the region. North America is an established market for water microbiological testing, with a strong emphasis on drinking water safety and regulatory compliance. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate in the global microbiological testing of water market. The market is expected to expand rapidly as a result of increased investments in water infrastructure and increased awareness about waterborne diseases and contamination.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market include IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., LaMotte Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., 3M, Avantor Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Hardy Diagnostics, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., General Laboratory Products, Accepta Ltd, Merck, Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Döhler Group, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and Others.

Recent Developments

In September 2022, SGS opened two new geochemistry facilities for sample preparation and testing in Australia and South Wales. This expansion will increase the company's testing capacity in the regions.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market, By Pathogen Type

Coliform

Legionella

Clostridium

Salmonella

Vibrio

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market, By Type

Instruments

Reagents & Test Kits

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market, By Water Type

Industrial water

Drinking & Bottle

Global Microbiological Testing of Water Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



