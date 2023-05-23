Global $6.4 Bn Companion Diagnostics Technologies and Markets, 2019-2022, & 2023-2027

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Companion Diagnostics: Technologies and Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for companion diagnostics was valued at $5.5 billion in 2021. The market is forecast to grow from $6.4 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3% to reach about $13.0 billion by the end of 2027.

The current report provides detailed coverage of the companion diagnostics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential of companion diagnostics, and it includes a detailed analysis of the drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges in the market.

Precision medicine or personalized medicine is the future of healthcare. PM is currently the most advanced in oncology, but it has broader applications beyond oncology in fields such as neurology and cardiovascular diseases. Companion diagnostics (CDx) has emerged with the advent of personalized medicine.

Companion diagnostics is developed parallel to a new drug via the drug-diagnostic co-development model. The field has expanded from a few oncology drugs with companion diagnostics to involve multiple therapeutic areas, and the number of combinations has increased substantially over the years. The rapidly surging interest of the medical community and pharmaceutical companies in personalized medicine will create demand for companion diagnostics.

This report will provide a detailed analysis of the key factors governing the growth of the companion diagnostics industry, including strategic insights and recommendations for those players looking to expand their markets.

The report also features market projections to 2027 and market ranking for key market players. It also covers the competitive environment and regulatory scenario. The report details the companion diagnostics market share based on product and Service, type of test, technology and application.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global CDx market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis by product and service, technology, application, type of test, and region

Identification of the viable technology drivers and barriers through a holistic review of various platform technologies and their potential applications in the development of new CDx products

Discussion of feasible market opportunities for companion diagnostics products via identification of high-growth applications in different therapeutic areas, with a focus on the biggest and fastest-expanding markets for diseases

Updated information on recent market developments and clinical trials, as well as the leading companies engaged in research and development (R&D) and products in the companion diagnostics reagent pipeline with SWOT analyses

Review of the patents and patent applications on companion diagnostics and deep dive of recent patent publications related to CDx products and technologies

Insight into the recent industry structure of companion diagnostics, competitive aspects of each product segments, increasing investment on R&D activities, market growth strategies, and company revenue share analysis

Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Illumina Inc., Foundation Medicine Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

2.1 Highlights of the Market for Companion Diagnostics (Cdx)

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Personalized Medicine and Biomarkers

3.2.1 Predictive Biomarkers

3.3 Companion Diagnostics and Complementary Diagnostics

3.3.1 Companion Diagnostics Development

3.3.2 Cdx Stakeholders

3.3.3 Technologies Used in Cdx

3.3.4 Applications of Cdx

3.3.5 Regulatory Aspects of Cdx

Chapter 4 Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Product and Service

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Share and Forecast

4.2.1 Instruments

4.2.2 Consumables

4.2.3 Services

Chapter 5 Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Type of Test

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Share and Forecast

5.2.1 Ldt-Cdx

5.2.2 Commercial Cdx

Chapter 6 Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Technology

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1 Immunohistochemistry

6.2.2 in Situ Hybridization

6.2.3 Polymerase Chain Reaction

6.2.4 Next-Generation Sequencing

6.2.5 Genotyping

6.2.6 Others

6.2.7 Services

Chapter 7 Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Application

7.1 Market Overview

7.2 Market Share and Forecast

7.2.1 Cancer

7.2.2 Market for the Application of Cdx in Cancer by Type

7.2.3 Neurologic Disorders

7.2.4 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2.5 Infectious Disease

7.2.6 Other Diseases

Chapter 8 Global Market for Companion Diagnostics by Region

8.1 North America

8.1.1 U.S.

8.1.2 Canada

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 Germany

8.2.2 U.K.

8.2.3 France

8.2.4 Italy

8.2.5 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Rest of the World

Chapter 9 Industry Structure

9.1 Overview

9.2 Stakeholders in Companion Diagnostics

9.3 Driving Trends in Companion Diagnostics

9.4 Business Models of Companion Diagnostics

9.5 Grants and Funding in Companion Diagnostics

9.6 Collaborations and Partnerships

9.7 Mergers and Acquisitions

9.7.1 Market Share Analysis

9.8 Leading Market Players in Companion Diagnostics Market, by Technology

9.8.1 Leading Market Players in Ihc Market

9.8.2 Leading Market Players in Ish Market

9.8.3 Leading Market Players in Pcr Market

9.8.4 Leading Market Players in Ngs Market

9.8.5 Leading Market Players in Genotyping Market

9.8.6 Leading Market Players in Others (Tropism, Mri) Cdx Market

Chapter 10 Patent Review

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Patents on Companion Diagnostics Market

10.3 Patent Analysis

10.3.1 Patents by Year

10.3.2 Patents by Top Applicant

10.3.3 Patents by Top Owner

10.3.4 Patents by Jurisdiction

Chapter 11 Clinical Trials Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Clinical Trials and Cdx

11.3 Clinical Trials Analysis

11.3.1 Clinical Trials Analysis, by Type of Study

11.3.2 Clinical Trials Analysis, by Status

11.3.3 Clinical Trials Analysis, by Phase

11.3.4 Clinical Trials Analysis, by Region

11.3.5 Clinical Trials Analysis, by Application

11.3.6 Companies With Companion Diagnostics in Clinical Trials

Chapter 12 Analysis of Market Opportunities

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Market Dynamics

12.2.1 Strengths

12.2.2 Challenges

12.2.3 Opportunities

12.2.4 Threats

12.3 Impact of the Covid-19 Pandemic

