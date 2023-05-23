Africa and Middle East Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2023: 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials 2018-2027

Dublin, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Africa and Middle East Prefabricated Construction Industry Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 100+ KPIs, Market Size & Forecast by End Markets, Precast Products, and Precast Materials - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the prefabricated construction industry at Africa & Middle East and country level, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by prefabricated materials, methods, and products across various construction sectors.

In addition, it provides market size and forecast of the prefabricated industry covering end markets along with demand analysis. With over 100 KPIs at the country level, this bundled offering provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the prefabricated building construction industry at Africa and Middle East and country level. With over 100+ KPIs, covering end markets, prefabricated/precast materials, and products at country level, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

End Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and end market opportunities in the prefabricated industry at country level.

Prefabricated Methods: Provides an in-depth analysis of industry across 3 methods- panelised construction, modular (Volumetric) construction, and hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction.

Prefabricated Materials: Provides demand analysis across 7 key materials such as aluminum, wood, iron & steel, concrete, glass, and other.

Prefabricated Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 7 key products such as building superstructure, roof construction, floor construction, interior room modules, exterior walls, columns & beams, and other.

Bundled Offering: 10 Country Level Reports (810 tables and 980 charts):

Turkey Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

United Arab Emirates Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Saudi Arabia Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Egypt Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Nigeria Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Qatar Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

South Africa Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Oman Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Tanzania Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Kenya Prefabricated Construction Industry Databook Series

Scope



Precast Market Size and Forecast by Building Construction Sector, 2018-2027

Residential

Single-Family

Multi Family

Commercial

Office

Retail

Hospitality

Other

Institutional

Industrial

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Methods, 2018-2027

Panelised construction

Modular (Volumetric) construction

Hybrid (Semi-volumetric) construction

By Prefabricated Material

Aluminium

Wood

Iron & Steel

Concrete

Glass

Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Product, 2018-2027

Building Superstructure

Roof Construction

Floor Construction

Interior Room Modules

Exterior Walls

Columns & Beams

Other

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabricated Material X Product, 2018-2027

Aluminium (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Wood (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Iron & Steel (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Concrete (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Glass (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Other (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Market Size and Forecast by Prefabrication Product X Construction Sector, 2018-2027

Residential (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Commercial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Industrial (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

Institutional (Building Superstructure, Roof Construction, Floor Construction, Interior Room Modules, Exterior Walls, Columns & Beams, Other)

