Nuts Market to reach USD 78.5 Bn by 2029 at a growth rate of 7 percent over the forecast period

Pune, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maximize Market Research, a global Food & Beverages market research firm, has published a competitive intelligence and market research report on the “ Nuts Market “. The Nuts t Market size was valued at USD 53.12 Bn. in 2022. The total Nuts Market revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7 percent from 2022 to 2029, reaching USD 78.5 Bn. during the forecast period.



Market Size in 2022 USD 53.12 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 78.5 Bn CAGR 7 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 260 No. of Tables 125 No. of Charts and Figures 115 Segment Covered By Raw nuts, Roasted nuts, nut butter, processes nuts, organic nuts, and distribution channel Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players’ Market Ranking Analysis.

Request For Free Sample Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187767

Nuts Market Scope and Research Methodology

The report is a detailed analysis of the Nuts Market covering all the major aspects such as segments, country-wise, and region-wise. For a better understanding of the Nuts Industry penetration, competitive structure , pricing analysis, and demand analysis of the market are undertaken at the local, regional and global levels.

Major companies are mentioned by region, along with their revenue, portfolio, developments, mergers & acquisitions, and strategic alliances, for competitive analysis of the Nuts Market. Growth potential and business forecast for new market entrants are provided in the Nuts Market report.

Nuts Market is segmented based on raw nuts, Roasted nuts, nut butter, processed nuts, organic nuts, and distribution channel to understand the variables and impact on the market growth. Bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Nuts Market size. The primary and secondary methods were used to collect data from the Nuts Market. SWOT analysis was conducted to provide the strengths and weaknesses of the Nuts Market.

Health and wellness trends to boost the Nuts Market growth

Growing awareness regarding the health benefits of nuts with a rich source of protein, fiber, minerals and many more is expected to boost the Nuts Market growth. The proliferation of on the go snacks with convenient and healthy snacks is contributing to the growth of the market. Nuts are the perfect and ideal snack for this emerging trend. The demand for plant-based food is rising day by day. Nuts are plant-based food that helps to meet this demand from the consumer as they are vegan, gluten-free and sustainable, which is expected to influence the Nuts market growth.

Price volatility due to supply chain imbalance, geopolitical events, and currency fluctuations is expected to restrain the Nuts market growth. Technological innovations and advancements presents a lucrative opportunity for the Nuts market growth.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report : https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187767

North America region to dominate the Nuts market over the forecast period

The North America region dominated the Nuts market in 2022 and is expected to hold the largest Nuts market share by 2029. The United States is the leading producer of nuts in the North American region. Increasing consumer awareness about the nutritional benefits of nuts along with the popularity of plant-based diets is expected to boost the regional market growth. Growing popularity for healthy snack options with vegan and vegetarian diets is expected to boost the regional Nuts market diet.

Nuts Market segment analysis

Based on Raw nuts, the market is segmented into Almonds, Cashews, Walnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, and Peanuts. Raw nuts are popular for the health conscious consumers looking for natural and unadulterated snack options that are expected to boost the segment growth in the nuts market.

Based on Processed Nuts, the market is segmented based on Blanching, Slicing, and Chopping. Undergoing additional processes in the food industry as ingredients in baked goods and snacks is expected to boost the segment growth in the Nuts market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-customization/187767

By Raw Nuts

Almonds

Cashews

Walnuts

Pistachios

Hazelnuts

Peanuts

By Roasted Nuts

Spicy

Salted

Sweet



By Nut butter

Peanut Butter

Almond Butter

By Processed Nuts

Blanching

Slicing

Chopping



By Organic Nuts

Pecans

Peanuts

Walnuts



By Distribution Channel

Super Markets

Hyper Markets

Online Retail

Convenience stores

Nuts Market Key Players include

Olam International Limited

Blue Diamond Growers

Wonderful Pistachios & Almonds LLC

Diamond Foods LLC

Archer Daniels Midland Company

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc.

Sun-Maid Growers of California

Fisher Nuts

Mariani Nut Company

Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company

GNC Corporation

Royal Nut Company

Treehouse Foods, Inc.

Borges Agricultural & Industrial Nuts

Select Harvests Limited

Good Life Organic

Zinke Orchards Inc.

Terri Lynn, Inc.

Trophy Foods Inc.

Alma Lasers Ltd.

Get the Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/187767

Key questions answered in the Nuts Market are:

What are Nuts?

What was the Nuts market size in 2021?

What is the expected Nuts market size by 2029?

What is the growth rate of the Nuts Market?

Which are the factors expected to drive the Nuts market growth?

Which segment dominated the Nuts market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Nuts market?

Which region held the largest share in the Nuts market?

Who are the key players in the Nuts market?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Raw nuts, Roasted nuts, nut butter, processes nuts, organic nuts, and distribution channel

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER’s analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

Maximize Market Research is leading Food & Beverages research firm, has also published the following reports:

Global Areca Nuts Market : The total market size was valued at USD 874.53 Mn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1404.30 Mn by 2029, at a CAGR of 7 percent over the forecast period. The Rising Health Concerns among the Population with some additional medical properties is expected to boost the market growth.

Organic Cashew Nuts Market : The total market size was valued at USD 1.95 Bn in 2021 and the total revenue is expected to grow at 3.8 percent through 2021 to 2029, reaching USD 2.62 Bn. Change in preference for food products from conventional to organic is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Almond Market : The total market size was valued at USD 9.60 Bn in 2022 and revenue is expected to reach USD 14.44 Bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 6 percent over the forecast period. The demand for almonds as a healthy and nutritious snack is expected to boost the market growth.

Cashew Nutshell Liquid Market : The total market size was valued at USD 418.46 Mn in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent through the forecast period. Rising population and modern lifestyle the personal care industry is expected to boost the market growth.

Global Maize Bran Market : The total market size is expected to reach 11.79 Mn tons by 2029 from 9.14 Mn tons in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.7 percent during the forecast period. Growing Demand for Barn in Biofuel Production is expected to boost the market growth.

About Maximize Market Research:

Maximize Market Research is a multifaceted market research and consulting company with professionals from several industries. Some of the industries we cover include medical devices, pharmaceutical manufacturers, science and engineering, electronic components, industrial equipment, technology, and communication, cars, and automobiles, chemical products and substances, general merchandise, beverages, personal care, and automated systems. To mention a few, we provide market-verified industry estimations, technical trend analysis, crucial market research, strategic advice, competition analysis, production and demand analysis, and client impact studies.