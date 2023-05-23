Coherent Corp. Chair and CEO Rings the Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers, today announced that its Chair and CEO, Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., will ring The Opening Bell® at the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 9:26 a.m. ET.



“Coherent is deeply honored to be welcomed by the NYSE for the long-standing tradition of ringing the opening bell,” said Dr. Mattera. “We joined the New York Stock Exchange in part because of our aspirations for our new brand. On behalf of our board of directors, our senior leadership team, and all of the worldwide employees of Coherent Corp., I thank the NYSE for the great privilege of being alongside so many of the world’s most prestigious companies.”

The occasion marks nearly one year since the former II-VI Incorporated successfully closed its acquisition of Coherent, Inc., on July 1, 2022, and three months to the day since it transitioned to the New York Stock Exchange after 36 years as a publicly traded company. The combined company became Coherent Corp. on September 8, 2022.

A video replay of the bell-ringing ceremony can be viewed here: New York Stock Exchange 2023 Bells.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at coherent.com.

