Richter's Syndrome Pipeline Insight Report 2023: Featuring Secura Bio, Genmab, Genentech, Acerta Pharma & Vincerx Pharma

This report provides comprehensive insights about 8+ companies and 10+ pipeline drugs in Richter's Syndrome pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



Richter syndrome (RS) represents the occurrence of an aggressive lymphoma, most commonly diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Most cases of RS originate from the direct transformation of CLL, whereas 20% are de novo DLBCL arising as secondary malignancies. Multiple molecular mechanisms contribute to RS pathogenesis. B-cell receptor (BCR) overreactivity to multiple autoantigens is due to frequent stereotyped BCR configuration. Genetic lesions of TP53, CDKN2A, NOTCH1 and c-MYC deregulate DNA damage response, tumor suppression, apoptosis, cell cycle and proliferation. Hyperactivation of Akt and NOTCH1 signaling also plays a role. Altered expression of PD-1/PD-L1 and of other immune checkpoints leads to RS resistance to cytotoxicity exerted by T-cells.

The molecular features of RS provide vulnerabilities for therapy. Targeting BCR signaling with noncovalent BTK inhibitors shows encouraging results, as does the combination of BCL2 inhibitors with chemoimmunotherapy. The association of immune checkpoint inhibitors with BCL2 inhibitors and anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies is explored in early phase clinical trials with promising results. The development of patient-derived xenograft mice models reveals new molecular targets for RS, exemplified by ROR1. Although RS still represents an unmet medical need, understanding its biology is opening new avenues for precision medicine therapy.



This report outlays comprehensive insights of present scenario and growth prospects across the indication. A detailed picture of the Richter's Syndrome pipeline landscape is provided which includes the disease overview and Richter's Syndrome treatment guidelines. The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Richter's Syndrome commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Richter's Syndrome collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Richter's Syndrome R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Richter's Syndrome.



This segment of the Richter's Syndrome report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Duvelisib: Secura Bio



Duvelisib, is a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphoinositide-3 kinases that was designed initially to prove that simultaneous inhibition of the isoforms delta and gamma can produce a broad adaptative and innate immune cell inhibitory activity. The drug is currently in the Phase II stage of development for the treatment of Richter's Syndrome and is being developed by Secura Bio.



Epcoritamab: Genmab



Epcoritamab (DuoBody-CD3xCD20) is an investigational proprietary bispecific antibody created using Genmab's DuoBody technology, jointly owned by Genmab and AbbVie Inc. It targets CD20 on the B-cells, a validated target that is expressed in a wide variety of B-cell malignancies. The drug is currently in the Phase I/II stage of its development for the treatment of Richter's Syndrome.



There are approx. 8+ key companies which are developing the therapies for Richter's Syndrome. The companies which have their Richter's Syndrome drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase II include, Secura Bio.

The report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in phase II, I, preclinical and discovery stage. It also analyses Richter's Syndrome therapeutic drugs key players involved in developing key drugs.



The report covers the detailed information of collaborations, acquisition and merger, licensing along with a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging Richter's Syndrome drugs.



How many companies are developing Richter's Syndrome drugs?

How many Richter's Syndrome drugs are developed by each company?

How many emerging drugs are in mid-stage, and late-stage of development for the treatment of Richter's Syndrome?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities related to the Richter's Syndrome therapeutics?

What are the recent trends, drug types and novel technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing therapies?

What are the clinical studies going on for Richter's Syndrome and their status?

What are the key designations that have been granted to the emerging drugs?

Secura Bio

Genmab

Genentech

Acerta Pharma BV

Vincerx Pharma

Duvelisib

Epcoritamab

Venetoclax

Acalabrutinib

VIP152





